Franchise Forward: Slim Chickens, Fazoli's See Growth Milestones

A mixture of big and small chains—from Arby's to Wing It On!—have experienced notable growth in recent weeks. Here's a look at eight restaurants cashing in on franchise opportunities.
Slim Chickens
Fast-casual Slim Chickens announced the opening of its 20th location of 2022 in Kansas. The location is owned and operated by 3 Pointe Restaurant Group who are already multi-operators.
“3 Pointe Restaurant Group is bringing even more Kansas residents the ability to try Slims’ craveable food,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “The group’s passion for the brand and commitment to providing a welcoming place for people to grab a bite to eat is what Slim Chickens is about.”
Slim Chickens has opened more than 180 locations in both the U.S. and U.K., and has more than 900 locations in development.
Fazoli’s
Fazoli’s announced it signed seven new franchise development agreements in Q2 for 22 new locations. These stores will be in five existing states including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. The brand will also return to Nevada and Utah.
“We’re thrilled to bring Fazoli’s craveable Italian flavors to existing and new markets across the country,” Doug Bostick, president of Fazoli’s, says. “Fazoli’s structured model provides our franchisees with the tools they need to succeed. With a proven drive-thru strategy and concept, a digital-forward infrastructure and a value-driven menu that fans crave, Fazoli’s continues to thrive.”
Last year, the brand signed 25 new franchise groups for 75 locations.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard announced it is expanding into the Tampa Bay area, with new locations coming soon to Riverview and Apollo Beach.
“We can’t wait to serve families in Tampa Bay the world's finest frozen custard, smiles and memories just as we have in all the towns we’ve served for the past 36 years,” Andy Kuntz, owner and CEO, says. “We are excited and committed to Tampa Bay with additional Andy's coming soon.”
Andy’s plans to expand further into the Tampa Bay area with units in Clearwater and Brandon opening in the next few years.
Tijuana Flats
Florida-based Tex-mex chain Tijuana Flats announced the opening of its new location in Deland, Florida. The new restaurant is 3,380 square feet and seats 78 people indoors with room for 64 on their patio.
“I can’t wait to welcome guests during the grand opening week for the new Deland Tijuana Flats,” franchise partner Josh Fogarty says. “It is amazing to be opening this location for guests to enjoy all the delicious offerings from Tijuana Flats for years to come, and we are excited to give back 20 percent of our sales this Saturday to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Volusia and Flagler Counties.”
Fajita Pete’s
Fajita Pete’s announced it signed five new Chicago locations. The first will open by Q2 of 2023. This deal brings the number of units open and in development above 100.
The franchisees behind the deal are Teddy Wyder and Veronica Rivero, a Chicago couple. They tried Fajita Pete’s after a business partner recommended it to them.
“We quickly fell in love with the business model, the team, and of course the food,” says Wyder. “Chicago is an incredible food mecca, but it has nothing like Fajita Pete’s.”
WaBa Grill
WaBa Grill announced the opening of its first location in Camarillo, California. The store is owned by franchisees Gurpreet and Navreet Boparai, who own and operate two other locations in Ventura County, California.
“WaBa Grill continues to set the bar extremely high, and we are proud to continue our portfolio growth with a forward-looking company that never settles when it comes to quality, freshness, menu innovation and a complete commitment to the guest experience,” Gurpreet and Navreet Boparai say.
Arby’s
Arby’s announced the opening of a new location in Oroville, California. This location is one of the first Arby’s restaurants to have the new double drive-thru design. It is the second Arby’s in Butte County and the sixth store opened by franchise group Kang Foods LLC.
“As proud partners of the Arby’s brand, we’re confident the restaurant and its unique prototype will be a welcome addition in Oroville, and we’re looking forward to introducing our famous roast beef sandwiches and irresistible sides to new guests in the area,” Anoop Kang, CEO of Kang Foods, says.
The Oroville location is 2,300 square feet and seats 24 inside, and 12 on the patio.
Wing It On!
Wing It On! announced the opening of a new location in Fort Worth, Texas. This location will offer dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up, and third-party delivery. It is owned and operated by franchisee Kishor Neupane.
“I’m thrilled to join an exciting brand like Wing It On! and be part of their entrance into the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Neupane says. “I think Fort Worth citizens will come to love Wing It On! and make it their go-to place for all things chicken in the months ahead.