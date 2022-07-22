Franchise Forward: Slim Chickens, Fazoli's See Growth Milestones

Slim Chickens

Fast-casual Slim Chickens announced the opening of its 20th location of 2022 in Kansas. The location is owned and operated by 3 Pointe Restaurant Group who are already multi-operators.

“3 Pointe Restaurant Group is bringing even more Kansas residents the ability to try Slims’ craveable food,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “The group’s passion for the brand and commitment to providing a welcoming place for people to grab a bite to eat is what Slim Chickens is about.”

Slim Chickens has opened more than 180 locations in both the U.S. and U.K., and has more than 900 locations in development.