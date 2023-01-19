Gen Z College Students Rank Fast Food Favorites

From sharing slices of pizza in dorm rooms to 2 a.m. Taco Bell runs, it's no secret college students love fast food. Though Gen Z consumers in college towns have more choices than ever, a few notable trends are emerging, such as an increasing preference for healthier options and brands that boast sustainable practices.

To determine which fast food spots are the most popular among college students, Yelp teamed up with BrokeScholar to analyze data for quick-serve chains within a two-mile radius of 144 of the county's public universities.

And the eatery with the most votes was...