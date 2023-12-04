Hate Cooking Bacon and Cleaning Its Grease? Try This

Bacon is one of the most popular items on U.S. menus, with Datassential once reporting that 71 percent of American restaurant menus featured the item. It’s safe to assume the craze has been a profitable one for restaurants, too, as Zippia reports that Americans spend over $5 billion per year on bacon. Yet, many restaurant operators will tell you that bacon is not without operational complexities.

“Cooking bacon in the back-of-house can be a really huge effort,” says Anthony Panichelli, senior brand manager for bacon at Hormel Foodservice. “You have to deal with traying it out, cooking it up, disposing of the grease and storing the bacon before service. That’s a lot of hassle and labor.”

For these exact reasons, HORMEL® BACON 1™ Perfectly Cooked Bacon was launched in 2015. Using a patented, exclusive cook process, Hormel Foodservice was able to help operators give consumers what they were looking for—great, quality bacon, minus the operational complexities.