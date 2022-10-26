Highest-Paid CEOs of Publicly Traded Quick-Service Restaurants

October 2022
Dutch Bros Coffee
Dutch Bros Coffee

Heading toward a post-pandemic future, how are salaries looking for CEOs of restaurants trading on the stock market? 

QSR compiled a list of the 20 highest-paid chief executives of publicly traded U.S.-based quick-service companies, using recent SEC filings. The data uses 2021 figures. 

Dutch Bros Coffee
Travis Boersma and Joth Ricci.

1. Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros

Base salary: $550,000

Bonus: $500,000

Stock awards: $61,346,520

All other compensation: $36,372

Total: $62,432,892

Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen digital pickup rendering.

2. Jonathan Neman, Sweetgreen 

Base salary: $350,000

Bonus: $26,250

Stock awards: $34,341,000

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $288,750

All other compensation: $12,084

Total: $38,819,816

Portillo's

3. Michael Osanloo, Portillo's

Base salary: $791,167

Bonus: $1,719,150

Stock awards: $3,938,000

Option awards: $23,728,075

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,018,464

All other compensation: $49,351

Total: $31,244,207

Taco Bell
Exterior photo of Taco Bell's Defy Prototype.

4. David Gibbs, YUM! Brands (Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC, Habit Burger)

Base salary: $1,200,000

Stock awards: $10,936,620

Option/SAR awards: $5,000,003

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,405,400

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $4,789,314

All other compensation: $247,322

Total: $27,578,659

Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme's Halloween Doughnuts.

5. Michael Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme

Base salary: $1,100,000

Stock awards: $8,556,242

Option awards: $7,582,062

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,815,000

All other compensation: $4,601,908

Total: $23,655,212

Starbucks
Starbucks exterior location.

6. Kevin Johnson, Starbucks

Base salary: $1,609,610

Stock awards: $14,755,014

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $4,030,000

All other compensation: $30,538

Total: $20,425,163

(Note: Kevin Johnson retired in the spring) 

McDonald's
McDonald's restaurant in Ohio.

7. Christopher Kempczinski, McDonald’s

Base salary: $1,302,500

Stock awards: $7,000,179

Option awards: 7,000,002

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: 4,368,745

All other compensation: $356,706

Total: $20,028,132

Adobe Stock
Chipotle exterior of a restaurant with a garden.

8. Brian Niccol, Chipotle 

Base salary: $1,250,000

Stock awards: $7,200,970

Option awards: $4,800,102

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $4,342,500

All other compensation: $287,008

Total: $17,880,580

Popeyes
Popeyes exterior of restaurant.

9. José Cil, RBI (Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons, Firehouse Subs)

Base salary: $920,577

Stock awards: $10,769,665

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,262,134

All other compensation: $16,412

Total: $13,968,789

Wendy's
Wendy's next gen rendering.

10. Todd Penegor, Wendy’s

Base salary: $1,084,521

Stock awards: $3,149,977

Option awards: $2,009,997

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $3,300,000

All other compensation: $35,238

Total: $9,669,733

Papa John's
Papa John's Shaq-a-Roni Pizza.

11. Robert Lynch, Papa Johns

Base salary: $900,000

Stock awards: $3,999,979

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,340,000

All other compensation: $98,093

Total: $7,239,979

Domino's
Overhead shot of Domino's food.

12. Ritch Allison, Domino’s

Base salary: $904,000

Stock awards: $2,556,092

Option awards: $904,039

Non-equity incentive compensation plan: $2,504,080

All other compensation: $269,792

Total: $7,138,002

(Note: Ritch Allison retired as CEO in the spring) 

Shake Shack
Exterior shot of Shake Shack restaurant in Sims.

13. Randy Garutti, Shake Shack

Base salary: $630,250

Stock awards: $3,549,992

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $623,103

All other compensation: $663,217

Total: $5,466,562

Wingstop
Wingstop exterior.

14. Charlie Morrison, Wingstop

Base salary: $800,000

Stock /Unit awards: $1,666,688

Option awards: $914,603

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,650,000

All other compensation: $11,497

Total: $5,042,788

(Note: Charlie Morrison stepped down as CEO in March)

Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box prototype.

15. Darin Harris, Jack in the Box

Base salary: $840,865

Stock awards: $2,634,444

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,182,606

All other compensation: $51,596

Total: $4,709,511

FAT Brands
A hamburger with fries at Fatburger.

16. Andy Wiederhorn, FAT Brands

Base salary: $546,615

Bonus: $1,500,000

Option awards: $607,000

All other compensation: $221,294

Total: $2,874,909

Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company pickup window.

17. Dave Boennighausen, Noodles & Company

Base salary: $614,539

Stock awards: $1,199,967

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $576,285

All other compensation: $17,952

Total: $2,408,743

Pollo Tropical
Pollo Tropical chicken platter with sides.

18. Richard Stockinger, Fiesta Restaurant Group

Base salary: $650,000

Bonus: $416,000

Stock awards: $747,500

Total: $1,813,500

Potbelly
Potbelly sandwich on a table.

19. Bob Wright, Potbelly

Base salary: $324,815

Bonus: $400,000

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $837,000

All other compensation: $107,842

Total: $1,669,657

El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco's new store design

20. Larry Roberts, El Pollo Loco

Base salary: $420,136

Stock awards: $450,000

Option awards: $250,000

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $348,430

All other compensation: $31,266

Total: $1,499,832

