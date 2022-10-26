Highest-Paid CEOs of Publicly Traded Quick-Service Restaurants

Heading toward a post-pandemic future, how are salaries looking for CEOs of restaurants trading on the stock market?
QSR compiled a list of the 20 highest-paid chief executives of publicly traded U.S.-based quick-service companies, using recent SEC filings. The data uses 2021 figures.
1. Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros
Base salary: $550,000
Bonus: $500,000
Stock awards: $61,346,520
All other compensation: $36,372
Total: $62,432,892
2. Jonathan Neman, Sweetgreen
Base salary: $350,000
Bonus: $26,250
Stock awards: $34,341,000
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $288,750
All other compensation: $12,084
Total: $38,819,816
3. Michael Osanloo, Portillo's
Base salary: $791,167
Bonus: $1,719,150
Stock awards: $3,938,000
Option awards: $23,728,075
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,018,464
All other compensation: $49,351
Total: $31,244,207
4. David Gibbs, YUM! Brands (Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC, Habit Burger)
Base salary: $1,200,000
Stock awards: $10,936,620
Option/SAR awards: $5,000,003
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,405,400
Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $4,789,314
All other compensation: $247,322
Total: $27,578,659
5. Michael Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme
Base salary: $1,100,000
Stock awards: $8,556,242
Option awards: $7,582,062
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,815,000
All other compensation: $4,601,908
Total: $23,655,212
6. Kevin Johnson, Starbucks
Base salary: $1,609,610
Stock awards: $14,755,014
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $4,030,000
All other compensation: $30,538
Total: $20,425,163
(Note: Kevin Johnson retired in the spring)
7. Christopher Kempczinski, McDonald’s
Base salary: $1,302,500
Stock awards: $7,000,179
Option awards: 7,000,002
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: 4,368,745
All other compensation: $356,706
Total: $20,028,132
8. Brian Niccol, Chipotle
Base salary: $1,250,000
Stock awards: $7,200,970
Option awards: $4,800,102
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $4,342,500
All other compensation: $287,008
Total: $17,880,580
9. José Cil, RBI (Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons, Firehouse Subs)
Base salary: $920,577
Stock awards: $10,769,665
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,262,134
All other compensation: $16,412
Total: $13,968,789
10. Todd Penegor, Wendy’s
Base salary: $1,084,521
Stock awards: $3,149,977
Option awards: $2,009,997
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $3,300,000
All other compensation: $35,238
Total: $9,669,733
11. Robert Lynch, Papa Johns
Base salary: $900,000
Stock awards: $3,999,979
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,340,000
All other compensation: $98,093
Total: $7,239,979
12. Ritch Allison, Domino’s
Base salary: $904,000
Stock awards: $2,556,092
Option awards: $904,039
Non-equity incentive compensation plan: $2,504,080
All other compensation: $269,792
Total: $7,138,002
(Note: Ritch Allison retired as CEO in the spring)
13. Randy Garutti, Shake Shack
Base salary: $630,250
Stock awards: $3,549,992
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $623,103
All other compensation: $663,217
Total: $5,466,562
14. Charlie Morrison, Wingstop
Base salary: $800,000
Stock /Unit awards: $1,666,688
Option awards: $914,603
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,650,000
All other compensation: $11,497
Total: $5,042,788
(Note: Charlie Morrison stepped down as CEO in March)
15. Darin Harris, Jack in the Box
Base salary: $840,865
Stock awards: $2,634,444
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,182,606
All other compensation: $51,596
Total: $4,709,511
16. Andy Wiederhorn, FAT Brands
Base salary: $546,615
Bonus: $1,500,000
Option awards: $607,000
All other compensation: $221,294
Total: $2,874,909
17. Dave Boennighausen, Noodles & Company
Base salary: $614,539
Stock awards: $1,199,967
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $576,285
All other compensation: $17,952
Total: $2,408,743
18. Richard Stockinger, Fiesta Restaurant Group
Base salary: $650,000
Bonus: $416,000
Stock awards: $747,500
Total: $1,813,500
19. Bob Wright, Potbelly
Base salary: $324,815
Bonus: $400,000
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $837,000
All other compensation: $107,842
Total: $1,669,657
20. Larry Roberts, El Pollo Loco
Base salary: $420,136
Stock awards: $450,000
Option awards: $250,000
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $348,430
All other compensation: $31,266
Total: $1,499,832
