Hot Honey is Up 187 Percent. Here’s Why

Hot honey has begun to capture the imagination of diners, growing on menus 187 percent between 2016 and 2020 alone. It makes sense—hot honey combines the sweet and spicy flavor profiles that have driven so many trends of late, from fruity seltzers to Nashville hot chicken. Hot honey is a condiment that can be put on nearly anything.

“People are generally obsessed with condiments,” says Montina Filice, senior strategist at The Culinary Edge, a San Francisco-based innovation and consulting company. “Things like ketchup and ranch have ruled the tabletop for a long time, but there’s a new wave of condiments better suited for the modern palate. Mike’s Hot Honey is becoming one of those trusted condiments that consumers love, and it aligns with another set of things, trends-wise, like consumers craving sweet heat, and natural sweeteners.”

Created by Mike Kurtz in his college dorm room after discovering hot honey during a semester abroad in Brazil, Mike’s Hot Honey was first featured in the foodservice space on pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn. What’s exciting about the Mike’s Hot Honey explosion, says Kevin Villanueva, research and development chef with The Culinary Edge, is the amount of applications it has started to be featured in.

“I know Mike’s Hot Honey has made their bones on pizza, and it’s really well-suited for that,” Villanueva says. “But I’ve seen it on fried chicken, cocktail menus, breakfast sandwiches and dessert applications. And all of that makes sense, because there's truly no application I’d rule it out for.”

This slideshow is a look at some of the varied applications restaurant brands have created using Mike’s Hot Honey, and an investigation of why chefs and diners have fallen in love with the product.