How Consumers Really Feel About the Latest Drive-Thru Technology

The drive thru has been receiving a makeover in recent years. The largest quick-service brands have been innovating and implementing different types of technology, all in an effort to create a superior customer experience. That makes sense—if consumers want a fast, personalized, seamless experience, then operators must find ways to deliver that to them in spite of ongoing challenges.

“Brands are seeing the value in implementing all different types of technology,” says Sarah Beckett, director of marketing with Intouch Insight. “It’s helping them improve their KPIs, whether that’s speed, or order accuracy, and they’re finding most consumers are pleased with the experience when it is there.”

This new generation of technology includes line-busting ordering via tablet (think somebody walking up to a car and taking an order), mobile-app ordering for drive-thru pickup, dynamic, personalized recommendations on a digital menuboard and AI-enabled experiences.

Intouch Insight recently conducted a survey to find out how consumers feel about some of these different types of technologies. The results, based on over 1,000 survey respondents, were illuminating: consumers overwhelmingly enjoyed some of the latest technologies, while many bristled at others.