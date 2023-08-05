How to Find the Perfect French Fry

In the early days of the pandemic, operating a quick-service restaurant was arguably as hard as it had ever been. The labor crunch meant chefs and operators were busier than ever before. Add into the mix challenges stemming from the logistical complications of COVID restrictions—like having to pivot to a larger portion of off-premises sales—and it’s safe to say that not many operators had a ton of extra time on their hands.

Lamb Weston, a leading potato and french fry producer founded in 1950, identified these issues and began to wonder how it could help make an operator’s life a bit easier. The company zeroed in on the fry-selection process: was there a way to simplify it?

"We spent a lot of time thinking more about the operator's day-to-day and back-of-house challenges," says Kim Hoffman, product marketing director, portfolio management at Lamb Weston. “We wanted to keep in mind they lead crazy lives and are not necessarily fry experts. We wanted the fry-selection process to be more about the quality attributes of each product, and about the value that fries add to a menu—how the right fry can make restaurants more profitable.”

Lamb Weston involved every department in its company to come up with a way to simplify the fry-selection process. Ultimately, that led to both the reorganization and enhancement of the vendor’s product portfolio—a campaign playfully dubbed “Simplifry.” The following slides outline what the modifications mean for restaurant operators—and how it’s made their lives easier.