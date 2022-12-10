How the Pickup Window has Changed the Drive-Thru Game

On October 1, 2010, the Midland Reporter-Telegram shared an innocuous 110-word news brief about the debut of a McAlister’s Deli location on Wadley Avenue in Midland, a West Texas town best known for oil and hosting the childhood home of former U.S. President George W. Bush.

The copy introduced the Midland restaurant as a “new model” for the Mississippi-based McAlister’s franchise, featuring a smaller footprint, patio dining, and WiFi, before tucking in one nondescript sentence unknowingly forecasting the future of fast-casual dining.

“The new location also includes a call-ahead window where customers who place call-in orders can pick up their food,” the story read.

Months later, McAlister’s franchisee Richard Osborn spoke about the benefits of having the “call-ahead pick-up window” at the Midland restaurant. Osborn said the window—essentially a drive-thru lane without a speaker system and designed explicitly to accommodate carryout orders—was accounting for 15 percent of the store’s sales and was servicing 75–85 cars during a busy hour, easing congestion in the dining room and heightening convenience for customers.

It was, Osborn concluded, an unquestioned success, so much so he promised any future McAlister’s units built by his Southwest Deli Group would include a pickup window.

After a dozen years, a global health pandemic, and a technological revolution that sent digital orders at quick-service and fast-casual establishments soaring—thereby replacing the aforementioned phone-in order with a mobile order—one in four McAlister’s Deli locations host a pickup window today. Shelley Harris, senior vice president of operations for McAlister’s parent company Focus Brands, calls the pickup window, “a critical feature” in all new restaurant construction.

“The pickup window is a natural extension of how consumers’ expectations, preferences, and definition of service has evolved,” Harris says, adding that guests’ hunger for convenience expedited the implementation of pickup windows at McAlister’s and its fast-casual peers in the Focus portfolio, which includes Schlotzsky’s, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Jamba. “The pickup window experience allows guests to engage with our restaurants in a way that can help simplify and streamline their experience.”

While fast casuals once largely shunned drive-thrus, a bold line distinguishing their more polished, sophisticated positioning from traditional fast-food players like McDonald’s or Burger King, the pickup window has emerged a mighty tool in recent years.

Investing heavily in digital ordering technology and seeking to address consumers’ constant hunt for convenience, if not safety in the COVID-19 era, fast casuals from coast to coast have embraced the pickup window (or, alternatively, the pickup lane) to deliver speedy, safe service for the contemporary consumer. In the process, fast casuals have been able to challenge—if not top—the convenience and ease many drive-thru-powered quick-serves have long championed to consumers.

QSR talked with five fast-casual brands about integrating pickup windows into their store design, what the windows provide, and why they are here to stay.

