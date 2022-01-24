How Some Operators are Striving for Better Sustainability Standards

Just Salad

When Just Salad was founded in 2006, co-founder and CEO Nick Kenner was alarmed by the prevalence of plastic salad bowls in the industry. Just Salad’s solution was to launch a reusable bowl program that became the emblem of the brand. Since, the scale of the plastic- and single-use pollution crisis and its public awareness has become much greater.

Just Salad worked to take as much single-use plastic out of its supply chain as possible while creating more compostable materials. The brand joined the bandwagon by enabling customers to opt out of plastic utensils every time they order.

But COVID jolted some of Just Salad’s sustainability programs temporarily out of operation. Seemingly overnight, in New York City, the chain had to shutter its indoor dining for a period of months and could no longer accept reusable bowls on-premises.

As more research revealed that COVID spread via touch was not a primary mode of transmission, however, a panel of scientists, doctors, and academics vouched for the safety of reusable packaging in a joint statement, says Sandra Noonan, Just Salad’s chief sustainability officer.

“That was a seminal moment to see that statement,” Noonan says. “I think it has provided operators and the growing reuse movement with just that extra level of confidence—or third-party validation—that reuse can be done just as safely or even more safely than disposable.”

Just Salad’s sustainability practices haven’t gone unnoticed by customers. It’s an extra layer of enjoyment that enforces loyalty, Noonan says.

“I think when you're achieving that triple whammy of great taste, healthy and honest, good for the planet, that is magic for a certain type of customer,” Noonan says.

Looking ahead, Just Salad hopes to complete a study quantifying how much water and greenhouse gas emissions are saved every time a reusable bowl is deployed versus a disposable one. Just Salad also aims to publish its greenhouse gas emissions and strategize on ways to reduce those levels while making its carbon labels more relevant to customers.