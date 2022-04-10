How These 3 Growing Franchise Brands Are Conducting Better Site Visits

Franchising is a lucrative model, but all it takes is one store doing things incorrectly to permanently affect the perception of a given brand. That's why most franchisors conduct site visits: to make sure each store is doing its best to meet brand-wide standards.

Site-visit checklists are an area that, like so many facets of restaurant operations, are ripe for digitization. Brands jotting down notes on a clipboard are missing an opportunity to create necessary changes and monitor progress in real time.

“Ensuring consistency is one of the hardest things for restaurant businesses, but especially for chains in growth mode,” says Ray Abramson, chief operating officer of MeazureUp. “If brands are still using paper checklists, one way to improve consistency is to instead use a digital tool that helps track what a store is doing in real time and helps you respond quickly to anything that needs attention.”

Here’s a look at three quick-service brands who have recently made the switch toward digitizing the site-visit process—why they switched, and what the results have been.