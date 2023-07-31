How Top Franchisees Are Spending Less and Attracting Better Employees

Hiring and retaining quality employees continues to be a challenge for restaurant operators. Some operators may assume the only way to attract good applicants and maintain staffing levels is to spend more on job ads. But that practice can get expensive quickly, especially in today's "click-to-apply" culture that makes it easy for people to apply to dozens of jobs in minutes.

The truth is that busy managers lack the tools to identify the ideal applicants and contact them before they lose interest or go to competitors. So, they often hire workers out of desperation who end up being a bad fit for their business, keeping them stuck in an endless cycle of employee turnover—with the addition of costly job board bills.

Here’s a closer look at how franchisees are making smarter hiring decisions—faster— with Sprockets.