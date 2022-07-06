How Two Pizza Operators Found the Right Plant-Based Toppings for Their Menus

Mike Bausch, owner and operator of Andolini’s Pizzeria—which has eight locations in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area—had been wanting to add a plant-based pizza to his menu for several years. With the surging momentum of plant-based proteins in general, Bausch saw it as a trend ready to explode in the world of pizza as well.

The problem for Bausch was that he had trouble finding a plant-based pizza topping that he felt delivered on taste, texture, and consistency. Bausch finally found it when Hormel Foods launched the HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS® Brand, specializing in pizza toppings for plant lovers. Bausch felt the taste and consistency of the brand’s toppings were far superior to any competitor’s, saying he was “blown away” by how good it tasted the first time he sampled it. He also liked that there were four different varieties to choose from: Pepperoni-Style, Italian-Style Crumble, Chorizo-Style Crumble and Plant-Based Meatball.

Thanks to the HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS® Brand, Andolini’s recently launched its first plant-based pizza: Power Plant Pepperoni, featuring vegan cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce and the HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS® Pepperoni-Style topping.

“I’m genuinely excited about this,” Bausch says. “We’ve been looking for a plant-based product worthy of being on our menu for a long time. This is what we’ve been waiting for—it’s so good. The chew and the taste really lands.”

The rest of this slideshow will look at all the reasons why operators like Bausch are so high on the HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS® Brand—and why the excitement goes beyond plant-based pizza.