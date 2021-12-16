An Inside Look at Panera's NextGen Bakery-Cafe

The store boasts a dual drive-thru with a dedicated Rapid Pick-Up lane.

“Our new bakery-cafe is designed with the best of what makes Panera unique – a warm, inviting environment that delights our guests, and the smell of freshly baked bread coupled with tech-enabled convenience,” said Eduardo Luz, chief brand and concept officer, in a statement. “We’re proud to launch this new design just outside of our hometown of St. Louis; in fact, we couldn’t think of a better place to showcase our vision for the future than the place where we started.”