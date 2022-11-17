Inside Potbelly’s Plans for Massive Growth

There’s a buzz in the air when Potbelly leadership speaks about the brand. It starts with the food, says Larry Strain, chief development officer at Potbelly.

“We have a best-in-class product,” Strain says. “We have the most loyal customers in the segment, and that’s because once you have a Potbelly sandwich, you are destined to come back for more.”

Now the brand is aiming to get its food—sandwiches, soups, shakes, salads, and more—into the mouths of more people, and the enthusiasm is proving contagious: Potbelly recently signed three multi-unit agreements that will bring a total of 25 locations to the Tampa, Florida; Champaign, Illinois; and Orlando, Florida markets.

“There’s been a lot of hard work going on to expand our footprint and make the brand more accessible to Potbelly fans across the country,” Strain says. “It’s such an exciting time to be a part of Potbelly, because we’re selling exclusive multi-unit territories across the U.S. and really no market is off limits. We’re signing deals, and have received an overwhelming amount of inquiries that the team is working through right now—it’s because people are seeing the strong growth opportunity for Potbelly across highly sought after markets.”

This slideshow will take a closer look at why franchisees are going all-in with Potbelly.