Jack in the Box's Restaurant of the Future is Here

The new Tulsa, Oklahoma, store also plays into Jack’s growing online business. During the brand’s third quarter, digital sales grew more than 30 percent year-over-year. The Jack Pack Rewards program, released in 2021, has more than 2 million members and is now compatible for drive-thru and in-store customers.

Even more recently, the fast-food chain launched a new website and mobile app that features full menu ordering, customization, a location finder, product and restaurant information, delivery and pickup options, and the loyalty program.