Jimmy John's Unveils Drive-Thru Only Prototype

The past two years have been filled with major concepts announcing plans to open drive-thru only locations.

In June, Jack in the Box revealed plans for a 1,300-square-foot prototype that's less than half the size of a typical box and includes a double-drive thru. The company said the model will reduce costs between 18-23 percent while reaching similar sales volumes. Then in December, Chipotle announced it the opening of a Chipotlane Digital Kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio, which features a walk-up window and no dining room or frontline.

Schlotzsky's said it was testing a drive-thru only design in January 2021. At the time, drive-thru had grown 40 percent during COVID.

“We started looking at the business and the trends and just realized that here's a great opportunity for just really leaning into drive-thru,” Schlotzsky's COO Tory Bartlett told QSR more than a year ago. “… Prior, the brand’s been building larger prototypes and larger restaurants. You see a lot of brands struggling to position themselves with real estate across a lot of different markets. And the markets that we were looking at, everybody is looking for an acre with ingress, regress. We just realized there's an opportunity to build something smaller and maybe be able to take advantage of some of these partials that were leftovers, but are still really good real estate—0.6, 0.7 of an acre.”