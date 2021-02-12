Meet the Restaurant Industry's 12 Digital Disruptors

Noah Glass

Olo

Founder and CEO

In the pre-iPhone days of 2005, Noah Glass had a decision to make. Working at Endeavor Global, a nonprofit that operates like a venture capital firm targeting high-growth entrepreneurs, Glass presented his Olo prototype to investor David Frankel.

Frankel said only if Glass believed in Olo enough to withdraw his admission to Harvard Business School, where he was scheduled to attend that fall, and quit his job at Endeavor to pursue Olo full time, he could have the capital to get started.

“I just knew that it was the right time in my life to take an entrepreneurial risk like that,” Glass says. “And I also knew that it was really the only time in human history where we were about to have the smartphone become ubiquitous across the population.”

Years earlier, Glass had his first taste of the restaurant industry as a high school pizza delivery driver at an independent Newton, Massachusetts, restaurant called Pizzaman. During Glass’s college years, he worked as a bartender and a cashier, but the spark for Olo didn’t occur until Glass was in New York City after college.

Carrying around a PalmPilot, he began to imagine that in the future, everyone would sport a device that could show restaurants as points of interest around you. He had no idea we’d call these “smartphones,” but he had the foresight to identify this tech could be more than just communication—it could be transactional, on-demand commerce.

“That was the original insight, this idea that I now call on-demand commerce, the idea that we would be able to have a device on us at all times that was internet connected, location aware, personal device, and that would enable the consumer to be able to order and pay ahead and get their food faster or their coffee faster at a local restaurant or coffee shop,” Glass says.

From a novel concept, operators could become more efficient and customers would have better experiences. Although Olo was founded on the principle that smartphones had pervasive potential, it was still a couple of years until the iPhone lifted the curtain (January 2007). Glass says they had to work backward, creating a text message ordering system as the initial concept of what mobile ordering would look like.

At first, users created a profile with a credit card and got sent a personalized menu. They’d reply with a corresponding text and could even answer via text if they wanted delivery, pickup, and their preferred time. As smartphones gathered steam and apps like Uber opened up consumers’ eyes to location-based digital transactions, larger restaurant brands came onboard, Glass says.

Top players in the fast-casual segment like Five Guys, Noodles & Company, and Shake Shack tapped Olo to address long lines of customers who wanted to grab food at peak times with order-ahead options. Casual-dining concepts were next.

Quick-service brands arrived last, Glass says, because when Olo started, they already boasted the most convenient way of ordering food. But Olo allowed them to avoid hiring delivery fleets, and they could just plug into all of the on-demand couriers out there and use a smartphone as a tool for a fresh model of delivery.

Over the next 16 years, Glass witnessed digital transformation take shape. Olo’s growth curve was exponential: In 2017, it processed 50 million orders. In 2018, 100 million, and in 2019, 200 million. In 2020, when customers sought digital outlets more than ever, Olo pushed 500 million.

Over the past year, Glass says, he has begun to think of Olo, which went public in March, in a more profound way as it continues to support 500 restaurant brands (with 74,000 individual restaurant locations).

While some may doubt the permanence of the sector’s digital rush, Glass knows this movement was coming to a headway long before COVID.

“I think that the virtual space is easy for people to dismiss as some sort of fad or some sort of an outcropping of the times that we're living through with COVID and social distancing and dining rooms being closed and that's what's led to this,” Glass says. “Given the longer-time horizon that I've had to observe the growth of digital in the industry, I don't view it in that way. I think that this is a durable trend. I think it's an exciting trend.”

Virtual brands are innovating in light of this increased demand and the ability to grow is monumental, he says, whether that’s in an established restaurant’s brand or a celebrity-backed concept.

“The days of throwing it together and seeing what works will continue, but we're also going to enter into a much more professionalized phase of this, much more sophistication in terms of the tools that brands are utilizing to manage their digital ordering platform,” Glass says.

In the years ahead, restaurant brands will seek higher levels of digital IQ, incorporating metrics that concern lifetime value of a consumer, and comparing that to customer acquisition costs, Glass says.

“All of that is really on the forefront at the bleeding edge right now but will become mainstream, and those will become critical skills that up until now have been differentiators for those really forward-looking brands,” Glass says. “I think that is going to hit the mainstream very soon because it's really a matter of survival in this industry.”

Restaurants will need tools to personalize experiences based on consumer data. They will also continue to compete against delivery marketplaces and work to drive consumers to their direct channels.

“The north star that I articulate is what I call ‘digital entirety,’ which is imagining a future in which Olo has the ability to touch every transaction, add value to every transaction, and derive revenue from every transaction in this industry,” Glass says.