Meet the Young Restaurant Leaders Class of 2023

Robbie Earl

Cofounder, Virtual Dining Concepts

Age: 29

Robbie Earl recognizes how rare it is to create a new category from scratch.

One of his favorite stories is Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and The North Face founder Doug Tompkins being lifelong friends and going on road trips together. They carved out an outerwear sports category that “changed the very fabric of everything,” Earl says.

Virtual Dining Concepts, founded in 2020 during the peak of COVID, intended to do the same. The company creates food and beverage concepts licensed to operators with additional kitchen capacity. It was formed in response to restaurants needing extra revenue.

“I love the innovation that we're doing and bringing to the space,” Earl says. “And just seeing people experience the product, whether it is a restaurant that we were able to help or a customer that enjoyed a meal and was surprised and delighted by it, that is probably my favorite part of what we do.”

Some examples of Virtual Dining Concepts’ work includes MrBeast Burger (with YouTube star MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson), Mariah’s Cookies (Mariah Carey), Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, and Robert Irvine’s American Heroes.

Earl co-founded the company with his father, Robert Earl (founder of Planet Hollywood), and Trish Giordano, a longtime marketing executive with Earl Enterprises. He describes the partnership by quoting Isaac Newton, who once said, "if I have seen further [than others], it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” That’s how he views the expertise of his father and Giordano, whose credibility and knowledge help Virtual Dining Concepts make the right decisions.

But Earl carries his weight. He oversees much of the day-to-day operations and helps create many new brands. The three main skillsets he uses for the job are hospitality, dealing with talent, and in-depth knowledge of technology. He acquired the first two by working in his father’s restaurants since he was 14 years old and by attending Boston University School of Hospitality Administration. After graduating, Earl worked at talent management companies, where he gained a strong belief that creators could build brands and form a new industry. He also participated in several startups that gave him a broad understanding of the restaurant tech ecosystem.

Earl and his team ask several questions before recognizing a concept as viable. Could this be a national brand? Is it able to survive and thrive on its own? Is it good enough to stand the test of time? There’s also a talent litmus test. Earl says that not every celebrity is made for a brand, and not all of them have a community.

“I always say I'd rather have one person that would buy something from me than 10 people who just want to watch and not engage,” Earl says “It’s a totally different ball game.”

Virtual Dining Concepts spends time with talent enough to understand their vision and become embedded in their following. From there, it’s data analysis of what will work and what won’t. After taste tests, the concept undergoes an operations process, which can be difficult, Earl says. The brand can’t be too complicated. For instance, hand-breading a product can take a lot of prep time. Those items can be tricky, especially if a restaurant already operates at scale. To remove this obstacle, Virtual Dining Concepts created a “speedy system” in which it learned how to get concepts to a certain number of SKUs and ease of execution. The process considers back-of-house workers’ ability to learn the product and go off of muscle memory.

One of Virtual Dining Concepts’ biggest successes was MrBeast Burger. Earl met Donaldson four or five years prior when he was playing in the creator brand space. He originally pitched the social media sensation a different idea, and Donaldson ripped it to shreds. So Earl came back with an even stronger pitch. It was going to be pizza at first, but statistics showed burgers had a greater opportunity for disruption.

“It wasn't originally going to be a smash burger,” Earl recalls. “So at the time, we had two to three burger concepts that we were testing and seeing what worked, and our best one was smash burgers. So in the back of everyone's head, we're like, ‘This thing is a hit no matter what. We know it's going to work.’ And we were like, ‘Oh, well, let's talk to Jimmy about the non-smash patty. And I was just like, ‘No, let's go with the best product that we possibly have with the best talent for the highest probability of success.’ And things just fell into place on it all.”

Earl says MrBeast Burger’s success resulted from hard work, preparation, and luck converging. In September, the brand opened its first physical location at American Dream, a shopping, dining, and entertainment concept in New Jersey. Thousands of customers filled the mall, hoping to see Donaldson and get a taste of the virtual sensation. It was surreal for Earl but also one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do. It was one of those days—everyone stood on their feet constantly, the POS broke, the KDS system stopped working, and the menu changed a few times.

Despite the challenges, Earl calls the restaurant “a mastery in creation.”

“It was amazing to see the experience that people had,” Earl says. “They were happy to wait in line for however long they were in that line. It was just a surreal experience at the end of it all. I think I slept for probably 24 hours, but not until after three days because the business kept going, and I had to go back. One of the big concerns was, are we going to open tomorrow? And Jimmy was very focused on, ‘We need to make today perfect so there is tomorrow.’ And fortunately, we did. We called in some extra support, and I think it was a great experience for everyone involved.”

Virtual concepts are still in their infancy, Earl says, and the rules keep changing. Future guidelines could change everything from required menu components to customer ratings, error percentages, and core metrics that third parties hold valuable. Education is required, too. Even three years after the pandemic, many customers are curious about ghost kitchens and don’t quite understand them. All these shifts are happening simultaneously, and Earl believes it’s Virtual Dining Concepts’ responsibility to guide the restaurant industry through this innovation.

The one thing Earl is confident in is the long-term runway of virtual brands. When a company can solve an issue, it tends to stick around.

“No matter what the economic climate is, I think the need for our service is there. You look at the list of problems for restaurants, getting customers is at the top of it,” Earl says. “And something like what we do provides that. And through technology, I think we can further enhance and build on it with a restaurant-first approach.”