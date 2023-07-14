Menuing Authentic, Flame-Grilled Chicken Breast (minus the fires)

Datassential reports that 78 percent of menus feature something “grilled,” while another 46 percent have something “smoked.”

With diners craving the experiences they missed out on during the pandemic, it’s no surprise that flame-kissed prep methods are starting to appear on menus, too: Datassential reports that the term “blistered” grew 17 percent in the past year. Similarly, “charred” (10 percent) and “browned” (7 percent) showed growth.

“There’s a demand from consumers, as well as a return to simple and traditional cooking techniques,” says Caleb Taylor, corporate chef with Boar’s Head Brand. “Live-fire cooking is one of those things that not every restaurant can do. But if you’re able to capture those flavors you can still give them the experience they’re looking for.”