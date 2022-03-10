Music Legend Jay-Z Invests in Mobile Pizza-Making Robot

The concept was founded in 2019 by three former SpaceX engineers, Benson Tsai, Brian Langone, and James Wahawisan. The rest of the team includes 30-plus ex-SpaceX employees, including Ted Cizma, who previously worked as executive chef and director of culinary services. Non-SpaceX workers include CMO Debbie Goldberg, who cofounded pizzeria concept Fresh Brothers, and chief of staff Alexis Karadias, who previously helped a Los Angeles-based venture capitalist firm that invested in early stage ventures.

The company is assisted by well-known consultant Noel Brohner, who's helped the likes of Tom Hanks and former Disney CEO Bob Iger with their pizza-making skills.