The Oil Vendor Teaching You How to Buy Less Oil

Chef Vincent Barcelona, director of culinary sales at Stratas Foods, admits that his company occupies an interesting place in the market. A seller of foodservice oils, Stratas Foods would certainly sell more oil to its customers if deep-fryer oil was changed more often. Instead, Stratas Foods dedicates time and resources to educating those same customers on how to prolong oil life.

“Yes, you could say we’re in the business of selling oil,” Chef Barcelona says. “But we’re really in the business of taking care of our customers. What’s good for them is good for us. If you’re not protecting your customer, that will come back and bite you in the end. It’s just not how we operate.”

As food costs rise and labor continues to be an issue, Chef Barcelona—a James Beard recognized Chef who opened and ran multiple concepts in the New York metro area—says there’s never been a better time to double down on implementing an oil management program that extends fry life. The benefits of properly managing oil are numerous, including saving money, as well as the fact that food coming out of the deep fryer tastes better and when using high oleic frying oils—the list goes on.

Here’s a look at three areas where Chef Barcelona would recommend brands focus in order to get more fry life out of their oil. Mastering these three things will help restaurants save money, and they’ll quickly notice a positive change in the quality of their fried foods.