The QSR Contenders for 2022

While the quick-service restaurant industry's largest chains dominated much of the landscape in 2021, recovery has now given way to innovation. From legacy brands to upstarts, this group of 50 chains fell outside of this year's QSR 50, but will look to break through in the coming years.

CHECK OUT THE QSR 50 RANKINGS

All information in this story, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list is ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions. All data is year-end fiscal 2021.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to proceed.