The QSR Contenders for 2022

August 2022 | QSR Staff
The Habit Burger Grill
The Habit Burger Grill Impossible Burgers

While the quick-service restaurant industry's largest chains dominated much of the landscape in 2021, recovery has now given way to innovation. From legacy brands to upstarts, this group of 50 chains fell outside of this year's QSR 50, but will look to break through in the coming years.

All information in this story, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list is ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions. All data is year-end fiscal 2021.

Smoothie King
Smoothie King exterior of restaurant.

1. Smoothie King

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $602

Average sales per unit (thousands): $609

Franchised stores: 1,302

Company stores: 56

2021 Total Units: 1,360

Total change in units from 2020: 55

The Habit Burger Grill
Habit Burger Grill's new Cubano Char burger.

2. Habit Burger

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $600

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,030

Franchised stores: 31

Company stores: 276

2021 Total Units: 307

Total change in units from 2020: 29

Auntie Anne's
Auntie Anne's lemonades.

3. Auntie Anne’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $576

Average sales per unit (thousands): $637

Franchised stores: 1,126

Company stores: 12

2021 Total Units: 1,138

Total change in units from 2020: –14

Captain D's
Captain D's exterior.

4. Captain D’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $567

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,094

Franchised stores: 294

Company stores: 242

2021 Total Units: 531

Total change in units from 2020: 2

Steak 'n Shake
Steak 'n Shake Pork Belly Steakburger.

5. Steak 'n Shake

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $539

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,764

Franchised stores: 337

Company stores: 199

2021 Total Units: 536

Total change in units from 2020: -20

Portillo's
Drink, hot dog, and fries from Portillo's.

6. Portillo’s*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $526

Average sales per unit (thousands): $7,900

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 69

2021 Total Units: 69

Total change in units from 2020: 5

Jamba
Jamba Iced Gotcha Matcha, Iced Bold ‘n Cold Brew, Impossible handwich

7. Jamba

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $505

Average sales per unit (thousands): $754

Franchised stores: 747

Company stores: 3

2021 Total Units: 750

Total change in units from 2020: -17

Schlotzsky's
Schlotzsky's Meaty Meal

8. Schlotzsky’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $332

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,090

Franchised stores: 300

Company stores: 24

2021 Total Units: 324

Total change in units from 2020: -9

Krystal

9. Krystal

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $323

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,126

Franchised stores: 105

Company stores: 182

2021 Total Units: 287

Total change in units from 2020: 3

Fazoli's
Fazoli's hero

10. Fazoli’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $298

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,454

Franchised stores: 156

Company stores: 57

2021 Total Units: 213

Total change in units from 2020: 3

Pizza Ranch
Pizza Ranch food on a table.

11. Pizza Ranch

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $279

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,312

Franchised stores: 207

Company stores: 6

2021 Total Units: 213

Total change in units from 2020: 2

Scooter’s Coffee
Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru window.

12. Scooter’s Coffee

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $263

Average sales per unit (thousands): $801

Franchised stores: 379

Company stores: 21

2021 Total Units: 400

Total change in units from 2020: 92

Penn Station East Coast Subs
Penn Station East Coast Subs exterior of restaurant.

13. Penn Station

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $258

Average sales per unit (thousands): $820

Franchised stores: 311

Company stores: 1

2021 Total Units: 312

Total change in units from 2020: 2

Chicken Salad Chick

14. Chicken Salad Chick

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $255

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,293

Franchised stores: 150

Company stores: 55

2021 Total Units: 205

Total change in units from 2020: 29

Mountain Mike's
Mountain Mike's exterior.

15. Mountain Mike’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $254

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,083

Franchised stores: 246

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 246

Total change in units from 2020: 18

Smashburger
Smashburger and fries on a wooden plate.

16. Smashburger

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $253

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,331

Franchised stores: 128

Company stores: 117

2021 Total Units: 245

Total change in units from 2020: 9

Cinnabon
Cinnabon interior of restaurant.

17. Cinnabon

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $224

Average sales per unit (thousands): $637

Franchised stores: 938

Company stores: 1

2021 Total Units: 939

Total change in units from 2020: 2

Wetzel's Pretzels
pretzel from Wetzel's pretzels.

18. Wetzel’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $219

Average sales per unit (thousands): $702

Franchised stores: 300

Company stores: 34

2021 Total Units: 351

Total change in units from 2020: 7

Donatos
Donatos Chicken Bacon Ranch.

19. Donatos

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $211

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,249

Franchised stores: 117

Company stores: 52

2021 Total Units: 169

Total change in units from 2020: 1

Newk's Eatery

20. Newk’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $208

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,056

Franchised stores: 87

Company stores: 18

2021 Total Units: 105

Total change in units from 2020: 5

Bonchon
Bonchon

21. Bonchon

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $173

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,594

Franchised stores: 111

Company stores: 4

2021 Total Units: 115

Total change in units from 2020: 8

Waba Grill
Waba Grill,

22. Waba Grill

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $170

Average sales per unit (thousands): $900

Franchised stores: 184

Company stores: 5

2021 Total Units: 189

Total change in units from 2020: 0

The Human Bean
The Human Bean opens in Wellington, Colorado

23. The Human Bean

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $109

Average sales per unit (thousands): $916

Franchised stores: 116

Company stores: 13

2021 Total Units: 129

Total change in units from 2020: 16

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop interior of restaurant.

24. Capriotti’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $108

Average sales per unit (thousands): $933

Franchised stores: 155

Company stores: 13

2021 Total Units: 169

Total change in units from 2020: 55

Great Harvest Bread Co.
Great Harvest Bread Co. has a new winter menu.

25. Great Harvest Bread Company

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $108

Average sales per unit (thousands): $634

Franchised stores: 169

Company stores: 1

2021 Total Units: 170

Total change in units from 2020: –3

Teriyaki Madness
Teriyaki Madness food.

26. Teriyaki Madness

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $90

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,161

Franchised stores: 100

Company stores: 1

2021 Total Units: 101

Total change in units from 2020: 17

Roy Rogers
Roy Rogers' Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich.

27. Roy Rogers

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $82

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,813

Franchised stores: 25

Company stores: 17

2021 Total Units: 42

Total change in units from 2020: –7

Pizza Guys
Pizza Guys.

28. Pizza Guys

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $79

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,102

Franchised stores: 68

Company stores: 7

2021 Total Units: 75

Total change in units from 2020: 5

MOOYAH
MOOYAH interior of restaurant.

29. MOOYAH

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $71

Average sales per unit (thousands): $866

Franchised stores: 88

Company stores: 1

2021 Total Units: 89

Total change in units from 2020: 5

Salsarita's

30. Salsarita’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $68

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,219

Franchised stores: 47

Company stores: 9

2021 Total Units: 56

Total change in units from 2020: 56

Dog Haus

31. Dog Haus

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $67

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,653

Franchised stores: 49

Company stores: 2

2021 Total Units: 51

Total change in units from 2020: 13

Gold Star Chili
Gold Star Chili restaurant.

32. Gold Star Chili

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $61

Average sales per unit (thousands): $958

Franchised stores: 60

Company stores: 7

2021 Total Units: 67

Total change in units from 2020: –5

Kathy Tran
Hawaiian Bros food

33. Hawaiian Bros

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $55

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,400

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 26

2021 Total Units: 26

Total change in units from 2020: 17

Honeygrow
Honeygrow whole wheat noodles.

34. Honeygrow

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $55

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,300

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 25

2021 Total Units: 25

Total change in units from 2020: 1

Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies

35. Robeks

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $50

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,093

Franchised stores: 85

Company stores: 1

2021 Total Units: 86

Total change in units from 2020: 3

PJ's Coffee
PJ's Coffee Summer Drinks

36. PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $46

Average sales per unit (thousands): $454

Franchised stores: 130

Company stores: 11

2021 Total Units: 141

Total change in units from 2020: 17

Kolache Factory
Kolache Factory exterior.

37. Kolache Factory

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $46

Average sales per unit (thousands): $454

Franchised stores: 30

Company stores: 29

2021 Total Units: 59

Total change in units from 2020: 2

Juice It Up!
Juice It Up! is kicking off the season of açaí with the return of the fan-favorite Chocolate Dipped Açaí Smoothie and Açaí Berry Smoothie.

38. Juice it Up!

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $43

Average sales per unit (thousands): $575

Franchised stores: 78

Company stores: 1

2021 Total Units: 79

Total change in units from 2020: 0

Happy Joe's Pizza
Happy Joe's Pizza.

39. Happy Joe’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $38

Average sales per unit (thousands): $985

Franchised stores: 36

Company stores: 9

2021 Total Units: 45

Total change in units from 2020: 1

Rusty Taco

40. Rusty Taco

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $35

Average sales per unit (thousands): $988

Franchised stores: 37

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 37

Total change in units from 2020: 6

Wing Zone

41. Wing Zone

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $34

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,001

Franchised stores: 34

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 34

Total change in units from 2020: 4

Swig
Swig restaurant exterior.

42. Swig

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $29

Average sales per unit (thousands): $989

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 38

2021 Total Units: 38

Total change in units from 2020: 8

PIckleman's Gourmet Cafe
PIckleman's Gourmet Cafe.

43. Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $29

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,271

Franchised stores: 24

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 24

Total change in units from 2020: 1

Killer Burger
Killer Burger in a customer's hand.

44. Killer Burger

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $17

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400

Franchised stores: 4

Company stores: 12

2021 Total Units: 16

Total change in units from 2020: 3

Wing Snob
Chicken and fries from Wing Snob.

45. Wing Snob

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $15

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,051

Franchised stores: 18

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 18

Total change in units from 2020: 6

SoBol
SoBol smoothies.

46. SoBol

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13

Average sales per unit (thousands): $216

Franchised stores: 55

Company stores: 3

2021 Total Units: 58

Total change in units from 2020: 8

Bad Ass Coffee
Bad Ass Coffee

47. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12

Average sales per unit (thousands): $720

Franchised stores: 20

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 20

Total change in units from 2020: 0

Asian Box
Asian Box's breakfast and brunch items.

48. Asian Box

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,500

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 8

2021 Total Units: 8

Total change in units from 2020: –2

Sauce on the Side
Sauce on the Side calzone.

49. Sauce on the Side

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,053

Franchised stores: 6

Company stores: 3

2021 Total Units: 9

Total change in units from 2020: 1

Mici Italian
The new Mici Italian store in Arizona.

50. Mici Italian

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,204

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 7

2021 Total Units: 7

Total change in units from 2020: 2

