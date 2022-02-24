QSR magazine's First 10 Covers

As QSR celebrates 25 years of thought leadership, we decided to go back to where it all began. Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas graced the cover of our first issue, sharing his indelible leadership principles and thoughts on a segment that was just beginning to hit its stride. (Here’s a 2017 story on his immeasurable legacy).

Today, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global fast-food market size is expected to reach $813.9 billion by 2028, registering a compounded annual growth rate of 4.6 percent over the forecast period.

Wendy’s itself? The company posted total revenues of $470 million in Q3 and opened its 1,000th international restaurant in November. It recently announced a goal of 8,500 to 9,000 global restaurants by the end of 2025.

Here’s a look back at QSR’s first 10 covers.