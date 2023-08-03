Redefining Success: Women in Restaurant Leadership on Breaking Barriers

Sara Kern

Director of Marketing, Harrison

What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?

Working in any male dominated industry can be a challenge, and as a woman the biggest lesson I’ve learned is to set boundaries at work and home in regard to your own mental health and allow yourself to say no. There are exceptions, but I learned quickly that most male executives don’t have to worry about grocery shopping, doing laundry before the kid’s soccer games this weekend or most of the cognitive labor that women tend to take on within their family unit, whether they stay at home or work outside the home. We also often think that we have to do more and do it better, but don’t let anyone make you feel that way. Do your best but know your worth and be confident to operate within the boundaries you create for yourself.

In addition to setting your boundaries, find your escape. During the pandemic, I realized that being outside was good for my mental health, so I started walking the dog multiple times a day and working in the yard tending to my plants. I truly began to understand that meme “Drink water. Get sunlight. You’re basically a houseplant with more complicated emotions.” Take time to take care of yourself because at the end of the day, no one else is going to do that for you.