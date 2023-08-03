Redefining Success: Women in Restaurant Leadership on Breaking Barriers

Leadership Lessons
In a study released by The National Restaurant Association this past summer, a clear gap formed from the entry to the executive level when it came to women representation in the industry. Sixty-three percent of crew-level employees identified as female, with the number climbing to 69 percent at mid-level. For executives, however, it dipped to 38 percent. Companies provided a different look, claiming 36 percent of entry-level, front-of-house workers were women; 36 percent for back of house; and 34 percent for executives.
How can restaurants continue to close the gap at the top? And what does it take to climb the ladder and thrive in this industry as a woman? In honor of International Women’s Day, QSR caught up with 31 female leaders to gather their advice and experience.
Stacey Pool
Chief Marketing Officer, Noodles & Company
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry, and what advice would you give other women?
I fell in love with the restaurant industry early in life and have worked alongside so many inspirational and supportive women that motivate me with their passion and ambition. I learned a little later in my career that it’s not a weakness to be vulnerable. As women, we feel a need to prove ourselves without asking for help. I began to really progress in my career when I was comfortable enough to show emotion comfortably and ask the questions that many other women in the room were afraid to ask.
My advice for other women is to always be courageous. Your voice matters, use it. Find the courage to ask the tough question, challenge the status quo, and put your point of view out there. Be an influential, vocal leader in every opportunity you find throughout the day. You are setting the example for future generations so find the courage to drive change.
Rae Phillips-Luther
Chief Marketing Officer, FB Society
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry, and what advice would you give other women?
Knowledge and confidence is an unfailing recipe for success. Not just in hospitality, but in life. I’ve learned that if you immerse yourself in the business and take the time to learn the systems and invest in the people around you, you’ll ultimately BE more confident in your decisions (and self) and in turn, credibility and success will follow.
My best advice is to stop feeling sorry for yourself. Sure, are there more men in the C suite- maybe, but control what you can control. You control how much YOU know, and you can do the work to become the most confident version of yourself. If you do that and you still find you’re not valued- move on. Know the difference between what you’re getting and what you’re worth.
Regina Cheung
Chief Financial Officer, Pokeworks
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry?
I left the corporate world for five years to own and operate a franchise business (personal bucket list!). I learned first-hand the blood, sweat, and tears from operating a small business. While the underlying financial stress and daily struggles can be heart wrenching, it was also the most fulfilling professional experience.
The path back to corporate was also a struggle as I was cast as a "non-traditional candidate." I am grateful for the people who believed that my gritty entrepreneur spirit means I am a game changer. If I had to give a statement to the next generation of strong female leaders, I would say “Seek mentorship. Build your network. Invest in yourself. Learn how to connect and empathize with a diverse group of people.”
Megan Gibbons
SVP Human Resources, Bar Louie
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry, and what advice would you give other women?
I think the better question might be, "What have you not learned in the restaurant industry?" I knew early on that I loved the restaurant's atmosphere, culture, and fun environment. I started as a server and bartender in college and worked my way to a manager. This industry is constantly changing; what works one month may not work the next. You need to be resilient and open-minded. The work is sometimes challenging, but the guidance, mentorship, and reliance you can bring to other women make every bit worth it. Women can excel in the restaurant industry. I have two little girls, and my vision is to show them that women can do anything.
Laura Rea Dickey
CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Advice to women trying to move up the ladder in the restaurant industry?
Work smart, go above and beyond anytime you can, show up first, leave last, be nice, read every day, be comfortable with math and know your numbers.
Tisha Bartlett
Vice President of Marketing, Fazoli’s
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
In recent years, there has been a significant shift in female leadership in the restaurant industry. While there have always been women in the space, women are increasingly rising to the top and taking on integral roles in Supply Chain, Operations, Human Resources, Public Relations, Sales, and Marketing. From consumers to franchisees, women continue to play a major role in the space. That said, it's important as a brand to have that representation across multiple verticals. At Fazoli’s, I am so fortunate to have always been surrounded by a diverse workforce across all levels.
My advice for other women is to seek out brands that champion women and have them in leadership roles as this illustrates that they value their contributions, and, for you, it shows that the sky's the limit; you can advance your career as far as you would like at the organization.
Erin Amadeo
VP of Marketing, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
Often times, female restaurant executives have to CREATE a seat at the table … and that’s OK! Females to males in the restaurant industry decrease from 63percent in entry level positions to just 38 percent in executive roles so it’s even more important to have that different perspective at the table making decisions. There’s something to be said when you are the underdog in the room (a female in a male dominated table) and can have influence not only on decisions, but the results that can come from them- being able to stay the course through both victories and setbacks over time builds character and breeds wisdom for the group as a whole.
Nancy Aviles
VP of Finance, The Greene Turtle
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned as a female executive in the restaurant industry is the importance of rethinking. The COVID-19 pandemic upended our industry and forced us to stop and rethink our entire business model. Over the last three years, our executive team has focused on innovation resulting in several operational changes that allowed us to not only survive the pandemic, but also to experience exponential growth. In witnessing the power of rethinking for our business, I decided to apply this practice to my role as a female executive by evaluating my approach to the obstacles that exist for me and making changes when necessary to ensure I experience the same exponential growth in my career.
Kshama Swamy
SVP, Customer Success, Support & Delivery, PAR Technology
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
Mentoring is so incredibly important as women in leadership roles. The reason women don’t thrive in a lot of organizations is that they don’t see representations of themselves in leadership. They start believing that they cannot be a leader, and be in a position to also be a partner, a mother, a friend and a daughter. This is the stress women put on themselves, to “have it all.” The secret is, no one has it all and women need to know that. We are all balancing. Mentoring solves that by providing a forum where women can talk about their lives, their experiences and bond over shared wisdom.
Genevieve Bernard
Director of Operations, Villa Azur
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
I believe hospitality is not only a career, it is a lifestyle! There is no 9 to 5 in our industry and client satisfaction is at heart. If you enjoy the journey, every day is different and you need to be reactive, quick to adjust and learn from it. The advice I’d give to women in the restaurant industry is being a problem solver and energy provider.
Nowadays, the high competition means that we must be at the top each and every time we open our door, leading the ship is not always a walk in the park but if you build a great team and maintain the energy and the focus there is nothing you can’t accomplish. Women are wonderful at multitasking (no offense gentleman), use your full potential and never stop at a bump on the road, just consistently lead the way!
Julie Wade
Senior Director of Marketing, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
One of the main themes I've seen in restaurants over the dozen years I've been in the industry is change. There is a constant evolution and revolution (migration to digital ordering, inception of third party deliveries, covid disruptions, labor crisis, supply chain interruptions) in the industry. I'd advise women to lean into those changes and use them to be a change-maker and a pacesetter.
Cai Palmiter
VP of Marketing, JINYA Holdings
Advice to women trying to move up the ladder in the restaurant industry
Opportunities only come once and when they do, don’t hesitate to grab them. Don’t limit yourself to what you think you can only achieve, keep pushing and keep moving forward. Take the risk and have an open mind.
Jessica Watkins
Controller, Polly’s Inc
Advice to women trying to move up the ladder in the restaurant industry.
Be confident in your abilities. Be proactive and ask for growth opportunities, don’t wait for them to be handed to you. Be respectful to employees at all levels. Practice being a good listener. It’s important to gain knowledge so you can really be impactful through your actions and decisiveness.
Johanna Rivera
VP of HR, Polly’s Inc.
Advice to women trying to move up the ladder in the restaurant industry.
Someone once told me not to bite off more than I can chew. They claimed you can’t have it all personally and professionally, children, successful marriage, community involvement and an ambitious professional. Well, my response and advice to that is, I would rather choke on greatness than nibble on mediocrity.
Shauna Smith
CEO, Savory Management
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
There is real truth and validity in this quote from Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This industry is challenging and the problems we solve can be stressful. I’ve realized people will not remember any amazing feat I’ve accomplished, but they will never forget how I made them feel along the way.
Jessica Bueno Moyer
VP of Learning and Development, Savory Management
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
Representation and diversity of thought is the recipe of any successful organization. My advice? Not only should you be at the table, but your presence and contributions make it better. You don’t have to check all of the boxes to be qualified, you need to care, deliver results and show up consistently.
Patti Neely
Franchisee, Noodles & Company
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
During my time in the restaurant industry, I have learned the importance of having “grit and grace” and share this advice with fellow women in the industry. Working in this ever-changing industry means you need to be willing to roll up your sleeves, get to work and, most importantly, roll with the punches. As we saw during the pandemic, the restaurant industry has experienced many ups and downs along with the economy. To succeed in this industry, I think it’s important to be wholly committed to the success of your restaurant and willing to put in the hard work to get there.
Jackie Grzebin
Franchisee, Flame Broiler
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
When I was younger, my mother often said, "If you want to succeed in a male dominated industry, you can't be just as good as them, you have to be better, just to be treated equal." I have always embraced this saying and have worked as hard as I possibly could.
Being a female business owner in the restaurant industry can be challenging, but also very rewarding. We are given the opportunity to lead with a purpose and develop a team to be as successful as your vision will take you. The restaurant industry gives you the opportunity to be around people in all aspects of their life; employees who may have never had a job or are simply working part-time to be social in their retirement years. It allows you to interact with customers with a variety of life experiences, who can teach you things just by listening to their experiences and suggestions, all while they are enjoying the fruits of your labor ... a meal you either prepared for them or taught and/or instructed others on how to successfully prepare it! My advice to other women in the restaurant industry or considering entering the industry is to trust yourself and don't fear the unknown.
Cass Tenney
Director of Real Estate Development, Savory Management
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
Surround yourself with people who believe in you. Be true to who you are, kick ass at the things you are good at, and don’t be afraid to ask for help along the road.
Katrina Guevara
Director of Marketing, Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
Don’t let boundaries stop you from bringing that brilliant idea to life. Just because it has not been done, does not mean you can’t dare to. The restaurant world is so cluttered, but the best way to define your career will be based upon the beautiful moments you create to stand apart and disrupt the industry.
Dawn Petite
President, Friendly’s Restaurants
Biggest professional struggle that you overcame?
Wanting to be exceptional as a mom and a restaurant professional all at the same time and then struggling to learn that it was ok to be somedays both, some days be one or the other and some days, unfortunately neither.
Advice to women trying to move up the ladder in the restaurant industry.
Work hard and dream big, but most importantly, be resilient.
Lauren Lumbley
Senior Director of Marketing, BRIX Holdings
Advice to women trying to move up the ladder in the restaurant industry.
Women are an essential part of the restaurant industry and should be treated as such. My biggest advice to women looking to advance would be to remain confident and not afraid to step outside the mold of the industry. Bringing ideas to the table can be intimidating, especially in a male-dominated industry where your thoughts may not always be heard. It’s important to know and magnify your worth to those around you and ensure that you’re an indispensable asset to your team in more ways than one.
Denise Pedini
Chief Marketing Officer, Newk’s Eatery
Biggest professional struggle that you overcame.
When I decided to have children, I was conflicted on how I could be a great mother and be successful in my career. I wanted to be great at both and didn't know how I could do it. I decided to leave my full-time job for a short time so I could focus on being a mom but, I found ways to keep myself in the game. I had lunches with peers and mentors in the industry, often with a baby in tow. I also consulted part time at companies that needed an extra hand. This kept me involved in what I loved to do while also being a present mom at home. This allowed me to gain confidence that I can do both while maintaining the level of quality I expect of myself at being both a professional and a mom.
Advice to women trying to move up the ladder in the restaurant industry.
Observe, listen and learn. Take advice from your leaders and find mentors in the industry that will help guide you along the way. Sometimes it’s as easy as asking someone on Linkedin to lunch that is in the same industry and career path that you want to follow. I would also take risks and seek new challenges and experiences. Take jobs not necessarily based on the salary, but what experience you can gain for the next big opportunity.
Leslie Monson
EVP/ CMO, Ballard Brands
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
Women bring intuition and empathy to the table. This is so critical in all of our businesses when we are making decisions that will impact our brands. Women are the largest group of decision makers in the consumer set when making restaurant selections. That’s why we must constantly work to ensure the female voice is heard—from menu design to interior design and everything in between, women bring a different layer of thought to the decision-making process. I encourage women to continue providing that empathetic and intuitive insight to your teams and boardrooms to ensure female thoughts and voices are heard throughout all dining experiences.
Destinee Rollins
VP of Marketing, Twin Peaks
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
Loyalty and respect are important values to me, and I am very fortunate to have a very talented team at Twin Peaks at multiple different levels and departments that support and develop women in our industry. Find a company or brand that has similar values to what is important to you and sink your teeth into it. Finding similar values in your company’s mission drives greater meaning for us than just another restaurant job.
Shelley Wolford
Chief People Officer, Golden Corral
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
It is not necessarily specific to our industry, but I have learned that it is incredibly important to find a company whose beliefs and values line up with your own. It is much easier to thrive in an environment where you can be your true self. There is no point in expending energy trying to be someone you are not. I have benefited from several mentors at different points in my career who not only supported me, but who also saw something in me that I could not yet see for myself. My advice is to find someone who you trust, someone who has your best interest at heart, and who will be honest and open with you. And then be that person for someone else.
Sara Scroggins
Director of Brand Marketing, Taco John’s
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
Advocating for other women and building a strong team of leaders who are champions of other women is so important. There are plenty of hurdles we go through daily, but knowing at work you have a team of change makers that are caring, passionate and knowledgeable can be so impactful. My advice to the women in the industry would be to stand tall, stand strong, stand up for other women and know you deserve a seat at the table.
Jennifer Faren
VP of Marketing, Hopdoddy Burger Bar
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry, and what advice would you give other women?
The restaurant industry is fast moving, so having the ability to be flexible to meet shifting business needs is imperative. Data and results should drive decisions more than your gut, but you need to be skilled at using both. Trusting your gut instinct is an art and something that you need to cultivate. It’s also important to learn to be confident in your inner voice. Go for opportunities and keep growing. Don’t be afraid to fail (and when you do, learn from it, and try again.) When you start to feel stagnant, stuck or bored, use that as the cue to find your next opportunity.
Emily Beesley
VP of Marketing, On Deck Concepts (BoomerJack’s Grill, Sidecar Social & Bedford Ice House)
Advice to women trying to move up the ladder in the restaurant industry.
Communication and collaboration across all functions and levels are a must. As a leader, it’s imperative to have methods to receive ideas and feedback from all positions, including people outside of your department so you can identify opportunities for improvement or inspire new projects! When you do get inspired by someone’s idea, or use someone else’s feedback, be sure to recognize their contributions to the final product.
Take ownership of your own development and be open to feedback. So often as women we are afraid to step on someone’s toes and don’t want to be seen as overly aggressive, but there’s power in knowing where you want to go in your career and in your life. Having goals gives you drive, and knowing your goals gives you something to share with your supervisor during evaluations. A good supervisor will care about your development and will help you work toward your goals, but you also need to do your part and be open to hearing the hard feedback. Use it to fuel your growth and don’t take it personally. No one is perfect, and there are always new things to be learned or new perspectives to hear.
Sara Kern
Director of Marketing, Harrison
What have you learned as a female in the restaurant industry and what advice would you give other women?
Working in any male dominated industry can be a challenge, and as a woman the biggest lesson I’ve learned is to set boundaries at work and home in regard to your own mental health and allow yourself to say no. There are exceptions, but I learned quickly that most male executives don’t have to worry about grocery shopping, doing laundry before the kid’s soccer games this weekend or most of the cognitive labor that women tend to take on within their family unit, whether they stay at home or work outside the home. We also often think that we have to do more and do it better, but don’t let anyone make you feel that way. Do your best but know your worth and be confident to operate within the boundaries you create for yourself.
In addition to setting your boundaries, find your escape. During the pandemic, I realized that being outside was good for my mental health, so I started walking the dog multiple times a day and working in the yard tending to my plants. I truly began to understand that meme “Drink water. Get sunlight. You’re basically a houseplant with more complicated emotions.” Take time to take care of yourself because at the end of the day, no one else is going to do that for you.
Sarah Jenkins
Director of Creative, Harrison
Advice to women trying to move up the ladder in the restaurant industry:
Embrace the imperfect because perfection doesn't exist. Perfection is something that so many women strive in vain for. We spend hours perfecting every detail, but sometimes it’s better to get the work done. It’s a balance to also strive for quality, but If you can figure out that balance, then so much more is possible.