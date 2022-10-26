Report: Convenience is King in the World of Quick-Service Mobile Ordering

A recent mobile ordering study conducted by Intouch Insight found that 71 percent of consumers have made a mobile order—a number that would’ve been unthinkable pre-pandemic. It also appears to be a number that’s only growing.

“Mobile ordering is now table stakes,” says Laura Livers, head of strategic growth at Intouch Insight. “It’s allowed customers different and new purchase paths, and you see this fast movement toward the practice that’s being driven by customer convenience.”

This slideshow will take a closer look at some mobile ordering trends that quick-service operators should be paying attention to—including a segment that is increasingly encroaching upon the quick-service restaurant’s market share for prepared-food sales.