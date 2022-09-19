Step Inside Panera Bread's New Office for a Changing World

Panera Bread’s NextGen design debuted in November 2021, opening just 7.6 miles from the café chain’s first store in Ballwin, Missouri. The 3,500-square-foot model boasts a double-lane drive-thru, updated “Mother Bread” logo, pickup area near the door, and, broadly, a connected and digital-enabled layout that strips friction throughout the ordering process.

Panera brought the prototype to life in partnership with ChangeUp, the same design agency that’s worked with Taco Bell, Jimmy John’s, Panda Express, and Nike on refreshes.

With all of the workplace evolution taking place today, the companies decided to link up again on Panera’s new Boston office. ChangeUp said the goal was to create an “uplifting and flexible” work environment that enables Panera employees to better engage with each other and the brand, and one that more closely reflects how the labor force has changed coming out of COVID-19.