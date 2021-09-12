Take a Tour of Shake Shack's First Drive-Thru

Shake Shack debuted its first drive-thru on December 6 in Maple Grove, Minnesota, with plans for more. If all goes accordingly, the burger fast casual will have 10 by the end of 2022.

The store features a digital menuboard, two-lane ordering system, and a separate pickup window.

Additionally, it boasts a split-kitchen design with a separate kitchen dedicated just to drive-thru business. To help mitigate long lines, employees will take orders and payment at multiple points along the journey.

This store is just the tip of iceberg for Shake Shack’s digital evolution, and what it means for asset design. The chain expects to open 45–50 company-owned units next year, which would mark the most in a single calendar in brand history. And with more than half of those expected to come in suburban markets, principally popping up as freestanding and shopping center locations with enhanced convenience options, the options are endless.

Here’s a look at the new drive-thru, plus some renderings of future layouts that will define the brand’s future.

