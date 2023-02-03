Take a Tour of Subway's New Global Dual-Headquarters

Subway opened its new global dual-headquarters in the Waterford Business District.
Located at 1000 Sub Way—a new street name designated by Miami-Dade County—the space is designed to advance the brand’s multi-year transformation journey to improve across all aspects of the business, including its workspaces. The office features the first-in-Subway-history Innovation Center and Mock Restaurant as well as a modern, open layout with multiple collaborative spaces, fitness center, and spacious cafeteria.
“The strategic placement of our new office opens the door for an even stronger integration with the Miami-based Independent Purchasing Cooperative, Subway’s franchisee-owned purchasing and supply chain cooperative,” says John Chidsey, CEO of Subway. “From its flourishing business climate to its rich cultural heritage, Miami is an ideal location for our business to continue to evolve as part of our ongoing transformation journey.”
As the building’s largest tenant, Subway occupies two and a half floors across six, seven and 10, offering city views and natural light. The office is home to about 150 Miami-based Subway employees and includes consumer-facing functions and its Latin America regional office staff. HLW led architecture and design for the new space.
“Opening the new Miami headquarters marks a significant milestone for our company and reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the workplace experience for our employees,” adds Bill Ekstrom, Subway director of business services. “The location, amenities and workspaces make the new headquarters an ideal setup for innovation and collaboration and, in turn, helps us create better experiences for our guests and franchisees.”
Situated in the heart of Miami, the new headquarters is minutes away from Miami International Airport as well as all major highways, providing easy access to the city’s entertainment and cultural centers. The Waterford Business District is a joint venture of Nuveen Real Estate and Allianz Real Estate, and is home to more than three million square feet of office space as well as hotels and a new retail center. Leasing for the District is led by Blanca Commercial Real Estate.
Subway continues to have a strong presence in Connecticut—where its other dual-headquarters is located—building on nearly five decades of brand history in the region. Last year, the company announced the relocation of its Connecticut headquarters to a world-class, modernized space in Shelton, Connecticut.
All functions of the company’s existing Milford-based team will transition to the new space later this year.