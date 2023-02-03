Take a Tour of Subway's New Global Dual-Headquarters

“The strategic placement of our new office opens the door for an even stronger integration with the Miami-based Independent Purchasing Cooperative, Subway’s franchisee-owned purchasing and supply chain cooperative,” says John Chidsey, CEO of Subway. “From its flourishing business climate to its rich cultural heritage, Miami is an ideal location for our business to continue to evolve as part of our ongoing transformation journey.”

As the building’s largest tenant, Subway occupies two and a half floors across six, seven and 10, offering city views and natural light. The office is home to about 150 Miami-based Subway employees and includes consumer-facing functions and its Latin America regional office staff. HLW led architecture and design for the new space.