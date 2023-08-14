These 30 Fast-Food Chains Earn the Most Per Restaurant

Fast Food |
August 2023 | Danny Klein, Ben Coley, and Sam Danley
Submitted by ben on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 10:59
1 of 31
pexels
Chick-fil-A exterior.

A key metric that provides insights into a quick-service chain's success and operational efficiency is its  AUV.

Drawing from the annual QSR 50 data, we've ranked the leading brands based on their AUV. This ranking serves as an indicator of both consumer preference and operational prowess.

CHECK OUT LAST YEAR'S RESULTS

GO TO THE QSR 50 CHART

Here's a look at the top 29 U.S. quick-service chains that earn the most per restaurant. These rankings are based off the 50 highest-grossing brands in America. 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR. Numbers are year-end 2021 U.S. stores.

2 of 31
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A drive-thru employee handing food out the window.

1. Chick-fil-A*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,710

Unit count: 2,837

Franchised stores: 2,764

Company stores: 73

Total change in units from 2021: 153

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,814

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

3 of 31
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's employees celebrating.

2. Raising Cane's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $5,440

Unit count: 646

Franchised stores: 25

Company stores: 621

Total change in units from 2021: 79

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,118

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

4 of 31
Shake Shack
Shake Shack drive-thru.

3. Shake Shack* 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,800

Unit count: 287

Franchised stores: 33

Company stores: 254

Total change in units from 2021: 44

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $994

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

5 of 31
Whataburger
Whataburger Bacon Blue Cheese Burger.

4. Whataburger 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,725

Unit count: 925

Franchised stores: 140

Company stores: 785

Total change in units from 2021: 52

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,340

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

6 of 31
McDonald's of North Texas
McDonald's exterior of restaurant building.

5. McDonald's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,625

Unit count: 13,444

Franchised stores: 12,751

Company stores: 693

Total change in units from 2021: 6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $48,734

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

7 of 31
Culver's
Culver's burger

6. Culver's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,280

Unit count: 892

Franchised stores: 886

Company stores: 6

Total change in units from 2021: 56

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,830

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

8 of 31
Panera Bread
Panera Bread sandwich.

7. Panera Bread* 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,230

Unit count: 2,102

Franchised stores: 1,156

Company stores: 946

Total change in units from 2021: –33

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $6,787

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

9 of 31
Adobe Stock
In-N-Out tray of food next to a car.

8. In-N-Out Burger*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,970

Unit count: 379

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 379

Total change in units from 2021: 12

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,125

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

10 of 31
Chipotle
Chipotle drive-thru.

9. Chipotle

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,800

Unit count: 3,129

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 3,129

Total change in units from 2021: 211

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,600

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

11 of 31
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme dozen.

10. Krispy Kreme*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,760

Unit count: 352

Franchised stores: 57

Company stores: 295

Total change in units from 2021: 44

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $991

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

12 of 31
Zaxby's
Zaxby's prototype.

11. Zaxby's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,590

Unit count: 922

Franchised stores: 776

Company stores: 146

Total change in units from 2021: 11

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,380

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

13 of 31
Panda Express
An exterior view of the Panda Express prototype.

12. Panda Express 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,385

Unit count: 2,393

Franchised stores: 162

Company stores: 2,231

Total change in units from 2021: 87

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,149

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

14 of 31
El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco's L.A. Mex Design

13. El Pollo Loco 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,100

Unit count: 490

Franchised stores: 302

Company stores: 188

Total change in units from  2021: 10

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,039

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

15 of 31
Bojangles
Bojangles biscuit and hashbrowns

14. Bojangles 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,088

Unit count: 788

Franchised stores: 501

Company stores: 281

Total change in units from  2021: 15

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,600

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

16 of 31
Wendy's
An exterior photo of a Wendy's restaurant.

15. Wendy's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,973

Unit count: 5,994

Franchised stores: 5,591

Company stores: 403

Total change in units from  2021: 56

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,694

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

17 of 31
Dutch Bros
From left, Trav Boersma, Christine Barone, and Joth Ricci are taking Dutch Bros to new heights.

16. Dutch Bros

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924

Unit count: 671

Franchised stores: 275

Company stores: 396

Total change in units from  2021: 133

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,163

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

18 of 31
McAlister's Deli
Loyal Fans and Simple Operations Make McAlister’s Deli a Strong Prospect for Franchisees

17. McAlister's Deli 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,923

Unit count: 525

Franchised stores: 493

Company stores: 32

Total change in units from  2021: –15

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $956

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

19 of 31
Taco Bell
Taco Bell's prototype.

18. Taco Bell

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,900

Unit count: 7,198

Franchised stores: 6,734

Company stores: 464

Total change in units from  2021: 196

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13,850

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

20 of 31
Freddy's
A picture of Freddy's new design.

19. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,840

Unit count: 456

Franchised stores: 427

Company stores: 29

Total change in units from 2021: 36

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $808

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

21 of 31
Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies variety.

20. Crumbl Cookies

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,839

Unit count: 688

Franchised stores: 687

Company stores: 1

Total change in units from 2021: 363

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,004

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

22 of 31
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box prototype.

21. Jack in the Box 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,837

Unit count: 2,180

Franchised stores: 2,034

Company stores: 146

Total change in units from 2021: –38

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,111

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

23 of 31
Popeyes
Popeyes exterior of restaurant.

22. Popeyes Louisana Kitchen

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823

Unit count: 2,946

Franchised stores: 2,905

Company stores: 41

Total change in units from 2021: 169

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,001

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

24 of 31
Five Guys
Burger and fries from Five Guys.

23. Five Guys

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,718

Unit count: 1,409

Franchised stores: 831

Company stores: 578

Total change in units from 2021: 19

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,204

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

25 of 31
HMSHost
Starbucks mobile order and pay.

24. Starbucks*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,680

Unit count: 15,873

Franchised stores: 6,608

Company stores: 9,265

Total change in units from 2021: 429

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,100

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

26 of 31
Del Taco
Front of Del Taco building.

25. Del Taco

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,618

Unit count: 591

Franchised stores: 301

Company stores: 290

Total change in units from 2021: –9

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $957

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

27 of 31
Wingstop
Wingstop exterior.

26. Wingstop

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,606

Unit count: 1,721

Franchised stores: 1,678

Company stores: 43

Total change in units from 2021: 187

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,382

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

28 of 31
Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In new Delight prototype

27. Sonic Drive-In

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,600

Unit count: 3,546

Franchised stores: 3,221

Company stores: 325

Total change in units from 2021: –6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,499

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

29 of 31
Restaurant Brands International
Exterior of a Burger King restaurant.

28. Burger King

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,508

Unit count: 7,043

Franchised stores: 6,993

Company stores: 50

Total change in units from 2021: –61

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,278

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

30 of 31
QDOBA
QDOBA exterior restaurant.

29. QDOBA

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,500

Unit count: 728

Franchised stores: 459

Company stores: 269

Total change in units from 2021: –11

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,002

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

31 of 31
CKE Restaurants
Hardee's and Carl's Jr. rebrand.

30. Carl's Jr.

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,463

Unit count: 1,068

Franchised stores: 1,020

Company stores: 48

Total change in units from 2021: 1

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,555

 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.