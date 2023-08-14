These 30 Fast-Food Chains Earn the Most Per Restaurant

A key metric that provides insights into a quick-service chain's success and operational efficiency is its AUV.

Drawing from the annual QSR 50 data, we've ranked the leading brands based on their AUV. This ranking serves as an indicator of both consumer preference and operational prowess.

Here's a look at the top 29 U.S. quick-service chains that earn the most per restaurant. These rankings are based off the 50 highest-grossing brands in America.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR. Numbers are year-end 2021 U.S. stores.