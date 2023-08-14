These 30 Fast-Food Chains Earn the Most Per Restaurant

A key metric that provides insights into a quick-service chain's success and operational efficiency is its AUV.
Drawing from the annual QSR 50 data, we've ranked the leading brands based on their AUV. This ranking serves as an indicator of both consumer preference and operational prowess.
Here's a look at the top 29 U.S. quick-service chains that earn the most per restaurant. These rankings are based off the 50 highest-grossing brands in America.
Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR. Numbers are year-end 2021 U.S. stores.
1. Chick-fil-A*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,710
Unit count: 2,837
Franchised stores: 2,764
Company stores: 73
Total change in units from 2021: 153
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,814
2. Raising Cane's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $5,440
Unit count: 646
Franchised stores: 25
Company stores: 621
Total change in units from 2021: 79
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,118
3. Shake Shack*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,800
Unit count: 287
Franchised stores: 33
Company stores: 254
Total change in units from 2021: 44
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $994
4. Whataburger
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,725
Unit count: 925
Franchised stores: 140
Company stores: 785
Total change in units from 2021: 52
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,340
5. McDonald's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,625
Unit count: 13,444
Franchised stores: 12,751
Company stores: 693
Total change in units from 2021: 6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $48,734
6. Culver's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,280
Unit count: 892
Franchised stores: 886
Company stores: 6
Total change in units from 2021: 56
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,830
7. Panera Bread*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,230
Unit count: 2,102
Franchised stores: 1,156
Company stores: 946
Total change in units from 2021: –33
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $6,787
8. In-N-Out Burger*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,970
Unit count: 379
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 379
Total change in units from 2021: 12
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,125
9. Chipotle
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,800
Unit count: 3,129
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 3,129
Total change in units from 2021: 211
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,600
10. Krispy Kreme*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,760
Unit count: 352
Franchised stores: 57
Company stores: 295
Total change in units from 2021: 44
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $991
11. Zaxby's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,590
Unit count: 922
Franchised stores: 776
Company stores: 146
Total change in units from 2021: 11
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,380
12. Panda Express
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,385
Unit count: 2,393
Franchised stores: 162
Company stores: 2,231
Total change in units from 2021: 87
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,149
13. El Pollo Loco
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,100
Unit count: 490
Franchised stores: 302
Company stores: 188
Total change in units from 2021: 10
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,039
14. Bojangles
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,088
Unit count: 788
Franchised stores: 501
Company stores: 281
Total change in units from 2021: 15
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,600
15. Wendy's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,973
Unit count: 5,994
Franchised stores: 5,591
Company stores: 403
Total change in units from 2021: 56
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,694
16. Dutch Bros
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924
Unit count: 671
Franchised stores: 275
Company stores: 396
Total change in units from 2021: 133
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,163
17. McAlister's Deli
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,923
Unit count: 525
Franchised stores: 493
Company stores: 32
Total change in units from 2021: –15
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $956
18. Taco Bell
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,900
Unit count: 7,198
Franchised stores: 6,734
Company stores: 464
Total change in units from 2021: 196
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $13,850
19. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,840
Unit count: 456
Franchised stores: 427
Company stores: 29
Total change in units from 2021: 36
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $808
20. Crumbl Cookies
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,839
Unit count: 688
Franchised stores: 687
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2021: 363
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,004
21. Jack in the Box
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,837
Unit count: 2,180
Franchised stores: 2,034
Company stores: 146
Total change in units from 2021: –38
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,111
22. Popeyes Louisana Kitchen
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823
Unit count: 2,946
Franchised stores: 2,905
Company stores: 41
Total change in units from 2021: 169
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,001
23. Five Guys
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,718
Unit count: 1,409
Franchised stores: 831
Company stores: 578
Total change in units from 2021: 19
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,204
24. Starbucks*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,680
Unit count: 15,873
Franchised stores: 6,608
Company stores: 9,265
Total change in units from 2021: 429
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,100
25. Del Taco
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,618
Unit count: 591
Franchised stores: 301
Company stores: 290
Total change in units from 2021: –9
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $957
26. Wingstop
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,606
Unit count: 1,721
Franchised stores: 1,678
Company stores: 43
Total change in units from 2021: 187
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,382
27. Sonic Drive-In
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,600
Unit count: 3,546
Franchised stores: 3,221
Company stores: 325
Total change in units from 2021: –6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,499
28. Burger King
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,508
Unit count: 7,043
Franchised stores: 6,993
Company stores: 50
Total change in units from 2021: –61
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,278
29. QDOBA
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,500
Unit count: 728
Franchised stores: 459
Company stores: 269
Total change in units from 2021: –11
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,002
30. Carl's Jr.
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,463
Unit count: 1,068
Franchised stores: 1,020
Company stores: 48
Total change in units from 2021: 1
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,555
