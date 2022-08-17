These 32 Fast-Food Chains Earn the Most Per Restaurant

Fast Food |
August 2022 | Danny Klein and Ben Coley
Submitted by ben on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 14:16
1 of 33
Chick-fil-A

The QSR 50 takes an annual, comprehensive look at how the biggest quick-service restaurants compare. 

One of the most crucial stats is AUV, which indicates how mature units are individually performing, on average. Operators often tout the number as a way to attract franchisees interested in ROI and profitability. 

CHECK OUT LAST YEAR'S RESULTS

Here's a look at the top 32 U.S. quick-service chains that earn the most per restaurant. These rankings are based off the 50 highest-grossing brands in America. 

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR.

2 of 33
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A employee handing food out the window of a drive-thru.

1. Chick-fil-A*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,100

Unit count: 2,732

Franchised stores: 2,650

Company stores: 82

Total change in units from 2020: 155

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $16,700

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

3 of 33
Raising Cane's
Raising Canes to make managers into millionaire restaurant operators.

2. Raising Cane's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,893

Unit count: 567

Franchised stores: 23

Company stores: 544

Total change in units from 2020: 58

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,377

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

4 of 33
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme caramel glaze doughnuts.

3. Krispy Kreme*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,000

Unit count: 358

Franchised stores: 51

Company stores: 307

Total change in units from 2020: 6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $996

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

5 of 33
Adobe Stock
Shake Shack signage.

4. Shake Shack*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,679

Unit count: 243

Franchised stores: 25

Company stores: 218

Total change in units from 2020: 38

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $775

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

6 of 33
Whataburger
Whataburger Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger.

5. Whataburger

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,640

Unit count: 873

Franchised stores: 131

Company stores: 742

Total change in units from 2020: 29

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,089

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

7 of 33
McDonald's
Exterior of a McDonald's restaurant.

6. McDonald's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,420

Unit count: 13,438

Franchised stores: 12,775

Company stores: 663

Total change in units from 2020: –244

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $45,960

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

8 of 33
Adobe Stock
In-N-Out Burger Sign.

7. In-N-Out Burger*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,200

Unit count: 370

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 370

Total change in units from 2020: 5

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,175

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

9 of 33
Five Guys
Burger and fries from Five Guys.

8. Five Guys 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,172

Unit count: 1,390

Franchised stores: 911

Company stores: 479

Total change in units from 2020: 8

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,093

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

10 of 33
Culver's
Culver's burger

9. Culver's 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,099

Unit count: 837

Franchised stores: 831

Company stores: 6

Total change in units from 2020: 55

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,489

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

11 of 33
Mark Steele
Panera Bread's NextGen restaurant.

10. Panera*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,700

Unit count: 2,080

Franchised stores: 1,130

Company stores: 950

Total change in units from 2020: –25

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,650

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

12 of 33
Adobe Stock
Chipotle exterior of a restaurant with a garden.

11. Chipotle

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,641

Unit count: 2,966

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 2,966

Total change in units from 2020: 198

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,547

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

13 of 33
Zaxby's
Zaxby's employee hands a customer food through the drive thru.

12. Zaxby's 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,484

Unit count: 908

Franchised stores: 761

Company stores: 147

Total change in units from 2020: 3

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,233

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

14 of 33
Panda Express

13. Panda Express

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,173

Unit count: 2,334

Franchised stores: 147

Company stores: 2,187

Total change in units from 2020: 150

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,452

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

15 of 33
El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco's L.A. Mex Design

14. El Pollo Loco 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,000

Unit count: 481

Franchised stores: 292

Company stores: 189

Total change in units from 2020: 1

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $973

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

16 of 33
Bojangles
Bojangles exterior.

15. Bojangles

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924

Unit count: 773

Franchised stores: 496

Company stores: 277

Total change in units from 2020: 15

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,485

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

17 of 33
Wendy's
Wendy's Next Gen rendering.

16. Wendy's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,895

Unit count: 5,938

Franchised stores: 5,535

Company stores: 403

Total change in units from 2020: 57

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

18 of 33
Popeyes
Popeyes exterior of restaurant.

17. Popeyes

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,867

Unit count: 2,754

Franchised stores: 2,716

Company stores: 41

Total change in units from 2020: 146

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,775

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

19 of 33
McAlister's Deli
McAlister's Deli exterior

18. McAlister's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,866

Unit count: 505

Franchised stores: 472

Company stores: 33

Total change in units from 2020: 24

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $869

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

20 of 33
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box exterior.

19. Jack in the Box

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,843

Unit count: 2,218

Franchised stores: 2,055

Company stores: 163

Total change in units from 2020: –23

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,077

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

21 of 33
Freddy's
Freddys has become a major burger franchise success story.

20. Freddy's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,842

Unit count: 420

Franchised stores: 391

Company stores: 29

Total change in units from 2020: 32

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $759

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

22 of 33
Taco Bell
Exterior photo of Taco Bell's Defy prototype.

21. Taco Bell 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823

Unit count: 7,002

Franchised stores: 6,540

Company stores: 462

Total change in units from 2020: 203

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,600

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

23 of 33
White Castle
White Castle Smoky Joe Slider.

22. White Castle

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,749

Unit count: 349

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 349

Total change in units from 2020: –6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $615

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

24 of 33
Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In new Delight prototype

23. Sonic 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,643

Unit count: 3,552

Franchised stores: 3,232

Company stores: 320

Total change in units from 2020: 26

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,835

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

25 of 33
Wingstop
Wingstop exterior.

24. Wingstop* 

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,592

Unit count: 1,534

Franchised stores: 1,498

Company stores: 36

Total change in units from 2020: 175

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,278

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

26 of 33
Del Taco
Del Taco food

25. Del Taco  

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,551

Unit count: 600

Franchised stores: 306

Company stores: 294

Total change in units from 2020: 4

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

27 of 33
Restaurant Brands International
Exterior of a Burger King restaurant.

26. Burger King

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,470

Unit count: 7,105

Franchised stores: 7,054

Company stores: 51

Total change in units from 2020: 24

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,033

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

28 of 33
Denko Imaging
KFC's The Crystal Bucket exterior restaurant design.

27. KFC

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,408

Unit count: 3,953

Franchised stores: 3,906

Company stores: 47

Total change in units from 2020: 10

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,100

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

29 of 33
Adobe Stock
Carl's Jr. exterior.

28. Carl's Jr.*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400

Unit count: 1,058

Franchised stores: 1,011

Company stores: 47

Total change in units from 2020: –21

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,560

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

30 of 33
Domino's Cheeseburger and Chicken Taco pizzas.
Domino's

29. Domino's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317

Unit count: 6,560

Franchised stores: 6,185

Company stores: 375

Total change in units from 2020: 205

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,641

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

31 of 33
Arby's

30. Arby's

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309

Unit count: 3,409

Franchised stores: 2,293

Company stores: 1,116

Total change in units from 2020: 40

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,462

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

32 of 33
Starbucks
Starbucks cup and coffee beans.

31. Starbucks*

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

Unit count: 15,450

Franchised stores: 6,497

Company stores: 8,953

Total change in units from 2020: 113

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,940

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

33 of 33
Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons prototype.

32. Tim Hortons

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

Unit count: 637

Franchised stores: 637

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2020: 4

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $687

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.