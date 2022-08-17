These 32 Fast-Food Chains Earn the Most Per Restaurant

The QSR 50 takes an annual, comprehensive look at how the biggest quick-service restaurants compare.
One of the most crucial stats is AUV, which indicates how mature units are individually performing, on average. Operators often tout the number as a way to attract franchisees interested in ROI and profitability.
Here's a look at the top 32 U.S. quick-service chains that earn the most per restaurant. These rankings are based off the 50 highest-grossing brands in America.
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
1. Chick-fil-A*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,100
Unit count: 2,732
Franchised stores: 2,650
Company stores: 82
Total change in units from 2020: 155
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $16,700
2. Raising Cane's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,893
Unit count: 567
Franchised stores: 23
Company stores: 544
Total change in units from 2020: 58
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,377
3. Krispy Kreme*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,000
Unit count: 358
Franchised stores: 51
Company stores: 307
Total change in units from 2020: 6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $996
4. Shake Shack*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,679
Unit count: 243
Franchised stores: 25
Company stores: 218
Total change in units from 2020: 38
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $775
5. Whataburger
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,640
Unit count: 873
Franchised stores: 131
Company stores: 742
Total change in units from 2020: 29
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,089
6. McDonald's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,420
Unit count: 13,438
Franchised stores: 12,775
Company stores: 663
Total change in units from 2020: –244
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $45,960
7. In-N-Out Burger*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,200
Unit count: 370
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 370
Total change in units from 2020: 5
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,175
8. Five Guys
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,172
Unit count: 1,390
Franchised stores: 911
Company stores: 479
Total change in units from 2020: 8
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,093
9. Culver's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,099
Unit count: 837
Franchised stores: 831
Company stores: 6
Total change in units from 2020: 55
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,489
10. Panera*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,700
Unit count: 2,080
Franchised stores: 1,130
Company stores: 950
Total change in units from 2020: –25
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,650
11. Chipotle
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,641
Unit count: 2,966
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 2,966
Total change in units from 2020: 198
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,547
12. Zaxby's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,484
Unit count: 908
Franchised stores: 761
Company stores: 147
Total change in units from 2020: 3
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,233
13. Panda Express
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,173
Unit count: 2,334
Franchised stores: 147
Company stores: 2,187
Total change in units from 2020: 150
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,452
14. El Pollo Loco
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,000
Unit count: 481
Franchised stores: 292
Company stores: 189
Total change in units from 2020: 1
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $973
15. Bojangles
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924
Unit count: 773
Franchised stores: 496
Company stores: 277
Total change in units from 2020: 15
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,485
16. Wendy's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,895
Unit count: 5,938
Franchised stores: 5,535
Company stores: 403
Total change in units from 2020: 57
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111
17. Popeyes
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,867
Unit count: 2,754
Franchised stores: 2,716
Company stores: 41
Total change in units from 2020: 146
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,775
18. McAlister's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,866
Unit count: 505
Franchised stores: 472
Company stores: 33
Total change in units from 2020: 24
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $869
19. Jack in the Box
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,843
Unit count: 2,218
Franchised stores: 2,055
Company stores: 163
Total change in units from 2020: –23
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,077
20. Freddy's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,842
Unit count: 420
Franchised stores: 391
Company stores: 29
Total change in units from 2020: 32
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $759
21. Taco Bell
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823
Unit count: 7,002
Franchised stores: 6,540
Company stores: 462
Total change in units from 2020: 203
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,600
22. White Castle
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,749
Unit count: 349
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 349
Total change in units from 2020: –6
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $615
23. Sonic
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,643
Unit count: 3,552
Franchised stores: 3,232
Company stores: 320
Total change in units from 2020: 26
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,835
24. Wingstop*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,592
Unit count: 1,534
Franchised stores: 1,498
Company stores: 36
Total change in units from 2020: 175
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,278
25. Del Taco
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,551
Unit count: 600
Franchised stores: 306
Company stores: 294
Total change in units from 2020: 4
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931
26. Burger King
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,470
Unit count: 7,105
Franchised stores: 7,054
Company stores: 51
Total change in units from 2020: 24
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,033
27. KFC
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,408
Unit count: 3,953
Franchised stores: 3,906
Company stores: 47
Total change in units from 2020: 10
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,100
28. Carl's Jr.*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400
Unit count: 1,058
Franchised stores: 1,011
Company stores: 47
Total change in units from 2020: –21
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,560
29. Domino's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317
Unit count: 6,560
Franchised stores: 6,185
Company stores: 375
Total change in units from 2020: 205
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,641
30. Arby's
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309
Unit count: 3,409
Franchised stores: 2,293
Company stores: 1,116
Total change in units from 2020: 40
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,462
31. Starbucks*
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200
Unit count: 15,450
Franchised stores: 6,497
Company stores: 8,953
Total change in units from 2020: 113
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,940
32. Tim Hortons
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200
Unit count: 637
Franchised stores: 637
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2020: 4
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $687
