These 32 Fast-Food Chains Earn the Most Per Restaurant

The QSR 50 takes an annual, comprehensive look at how the biggest quick-service restaurants compare.

One of the most crucial stats is AUV, which indicates how mature units are individually performing, on average. Operators often tout the number as a way to attract franchisees interested in ROI and profitability.

Here's a look at the top 32 U.S. quick-service chains that earn the most per restaurant. These rankings are based off the 50 highest-grossing brands in America.

* Indicates estimate by QSR.