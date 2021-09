These 45 Fast-Food Chains Earn the Most Per Restaurant

Each year, the QSR 50 provides a deep dive looking at how the top quick-service brands stack up.

One of the key measurements is average-unit volume (AUV), which illustrates how much chains are earning per store measured on a mature base.

The list includes 15 brands just outside the top 50. So this is a compilation of the top 45 AUVs among the 65 highest-grossing quick-service brands in America in terms of U.S. systemwide sales.

CHECK OUT 2020's RESULTS

Note: The figures are by U.S. restaurants as of 2020 year end.

If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide.