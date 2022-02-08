These are the Top Fast-Food Burger Chains, Ranked by Sales

Despite chicken sandwiches garnering all the attention in recent years, the burger remains the most ubiquitous of fast-food categories. And as always, the battle up and down the QSR 50 remained fierce in 2021.
Here’s a look at how the top 15 chains measured up.
1. McDonald’s
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $45,960
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,420
Franchised stores: 12,775
Company stores: 663
2021 Total Units: 13,438
Total change in units from 2020: –244
2. Wendy’s
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,895
Franchised stores: 5,535
Company stores: 403
2021 Total Units: 5,938
Total change in units from 2020: 57
3. Burger King
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,033
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,470
Franchised stores: 7,054
Company stores: 51
2021 Total Units: 7,105
Total change in units from 2020: 24
4. Sonic Drive-In
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,835
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,643
Franchised stores: 3,232
Company stores: 320
2021 Total Units: 3,552
Total change in units from 2020: 26
5. Jack in the Box
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,077
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,843
Franchised stores: 2,055
Company stores: 163
2021 Total Units: 2,218
Total change in units from 2020: -23
6. Whataburger
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,089
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,640
Franchised stores: 131
Company stores: 742
2021 Total Units: 873
Total change in units from 2020: 29
7. Culver’s
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,489
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,099
Franchised stores: 831
Company stores: 6
2021 Total Units: 837
Total change in units from 2020: 55
8. Hardee’s*
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,100
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,117
Franchised stores: 1,536
Company stores: 198
2021 Total Units: 1,734
Total change in units from 2020: -32
9. Five Guys
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,093
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,172
Franchised stores: 911
Company stores: 479
2021 Total Units: 1,390
Total change in units from 2020: 8
10. Carl’s Jr.*
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,560
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400
Franchised stores: 1,011
Company stores: 47
2021 Total Units: 1,058
Total change in units from 2020: -21
11. In-N-Out Burger*
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,175
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,200
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 370
2021 Total Units: 370
Total change in units from 2020: 5
12. Checkers/Rally’s
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145
Franchised stores: 568
Company stores: 266
2021 Total Units: 834
Total change in units from 2020: -13
13. Shake Shack*
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $777
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,679
Franchised stores: 25
Company stores: 218
2021 Total Units: 243
Total change in units from 2020: 38
14. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $759
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,842
Franchised stores: 391
Company stores: 29
2021 Total Units: 420
Total change in units from 2020: 32
15. White Castle
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $615
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,749
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 349
2021 Total Units: 349
Total change in units from 2020: -6