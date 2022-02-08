These are the Top Fast-Food Burger Chains, Ranked by Sales

Shake Shack
Shake Shack burgers and glasses of wine.

Despite chicken sandwiches garnering all the attention in recent years, the burger remains the most ubiquitous of fast-food categories. And as always, the battle up and down the QSR 50 remained fierce in 2021.

Here’s a look at how the top 15 chains measured up.

McDonald's drive-thru employee handing food off to a customer.

1. McDonald’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $45,960

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,420

Franchised stores: 12,775

Company stores: 663

2021 Total Units: 13,438

Total change in units from 2020: –244

Wendy's
Wendy's drive-thru employee handing food to a customer.

2. Wendy’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,895

Franchised stores: 5,535

Company stores: 403

2021 Total Units: 5,938

Total change in units from 2020: 57

Exterior of a Burger King restaurant.

3. Burger King

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,033

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,470

Franchised stores: 7,054

Company stores: 51

2021 Total Units: 7,105

Total change in units from 2020: 24

Sonic Drive-In Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger.

4. Sonic Drive-In

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,835

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,643

Franchised stores: 3,232

Company stores: 320

2021 Total Units: 3,552

Total change in units from 2020: 26

Jack in the Box exterior.

5. Jack in the Box

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,077

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,843

Franchised stores: 2,055

Company stores: 163

2021 Total Units: 2,218

Total change in units from 2020: -23

Whataburger Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger.

6. Whataburger

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,089

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,640

Franchised stores: 131

Company stores: 742

2021 Total Units: 873

Total change in units from 2020: 29

7. Culver’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,489

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,099

Franchised stores: 831

Company stores: 6

2021 Total Units: 837

Total change in units from 2020: 55

8. Hardee’s*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,100

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,117

Franchised stores: 1,536

Company stores: 198

2021 Total Units: 1,734

Total change in units from 2020: -32

The food line at Five Guys Burger & Fries.

9. Five Guys

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,093

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,172

Franchised stores: 911

Company stores: 479

2021 Total Units: 1,390

Total change in units from 2020: 8

10. Carl’s Jr.*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,560

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400

Franchised stores: 1,011

Company stores: 47

2021 Total Units: 1,058

Total change in units from 2020: -21

In-N-Out Burger Sign.

11. In-N-Out Burger*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,175

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,200

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 370

2021 Total Units: 370

Total change in units from 2020: 5

Exterior of Checkers restaurant.

12. Checkers/Rally’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145

Franchised stores: 568

Company stores: 266

2021 Total Units: 834

Total change in units from 2020: -13

Shake Shack items

13. Shake Shack*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $777

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,679

Franchised stores: 25

Company stores: 218

2021 Total Units: 243

Total change in units from 2020: 38

A burger and fries at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

14. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $759

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,842

Franchised stores: 391

Company stores: 29

2021 Total Units: 420

Total change in units from 2020: 32

White Castle 1921 Slider.

15. White Castle

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $615

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,749

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 349

2021 Total Units: 349

Total change in units from 2020: -6

