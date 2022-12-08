These are the Top Fast-Food Chicken Chains, Ranked by Sales

Ever since Popeyes and Chick-fil-A squared off on social in the summer of 2019, chicken (and particularly chicken sandwiches) have turned into one of fast-food’s most crowded battlegrounds. Eight of the nine brands in this year’s rankings posted positive net growth last year, with three (Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and Wingstop) all hitting triple-digits.

What’s more intriguing perhaps, however, is there’s a visible logjam in the middle of the pack. Raising Cane’s, Wingstop, and Zaxby’s, closed 2021 within $150 million of each other. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A continues to roll. There are seven restaurant brands in America in the $10 billion-and-above club—Burger King, Dunkin’, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and McDonald’s. But every chain listed there, sans Chick-fil-A, boasts well over 5,000 locations (Wendy’s had 5,938 last year, while the others were at 7,000 units and higher). Chick-fil-A hasn’t reached 3,000 stores yet. Its $6.1 million average-unit volumes lead the top-50 grossing chains in America by a good distance; Raising Cane’s is next at $4.9 million. And it was even higher at standalone drive-thrus—north of $8 million.

Here’s a look at how the top chicken chains measured up in this year’s QSR 50.

CHECK OUT LAST YEAR’S CHICKEN RANKINGS

READ THE FULL QSR 50 DATA

SEE HOW THE BURGER GIANTS STACKED UP

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT

Note: If viewing on desktop, click the arrow in the photo to see the next page. All figures are U.S. year-end 2021. * Indicates figure estimated by QSR.