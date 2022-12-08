These are the Top Fast-Food Chicken Chains, Ranked by Sales

Ever since Popeyes and Chick-fil-A squared off on social in the summer of 2019, chicken (and particularly chicken sandwiches) have turned into one of fast-food’s most crowded battlegrounds. Eight of the nine brands in this year’s rankings posted positive net growth last year, with three (Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and Wingstop) all hitting triple-digits.
What’s more intriguing perhaps, however, is there’s a visible logjam in the middle of the pack. Raising Cane’s, Wingstop, and Zaxby’s, closed 2021 within $150 million of each other. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A continues to roll. There are seven restaurant brands in America in the $10 billion-and-above club—Burger King, Dunkin’, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and McDonald’s. But every chain listed there, sans Chick-fil-A, boasts well over 5,000 locations (Wendy’s had 5,938 last year, while the others were at 7,000 units and higher). Chick-fil-A hasn’t reached 3,000 stores yet. Its $6.1 million average-unit volumes lead the top-50 grossing chains in America by a good distance; Raising Cane’s is next at $4.9 million. And it was even higher at standalone drive-thrus—north of $8 million.
Here’s a look at how the top chicken chains measured up in this year’s QSR 50.
1. Chick-fil-A*
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $16,700
Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,100
Franchised stores: 2,650
Company stores: 82
2021 Total Units: 2,732
Total change in units from 2020: 155
2. KFC
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,100
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,408
Franchised stores: 3,906
Company stores: 47
2021 Total Units: 3,953
Total change in units from 2020: 10
3. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,775
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,867
Franchised stores: 2,716
Company stores: 41
2021 Total Units: 2,754
Total change in units from 2020: 146
4. Raising Cane’s
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,377
Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,893
Franchised stores: 23
Company stores: 544
2021 Total Units: 567
Total change in units from 2020: 58
5. Wingstop*
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,278
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,592
Franchised stores: 1,498
Company stores: 36
2021 Total Units: 1,534
Total change in units from 2020: 175
6. Zaxby’s
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,233
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,484
Franchised stores: 761
Company stores: 147
2021 Total Units: 908
Total change in units from 2020: 3
7. Bojangles
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,485
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924
Franchised stores: 496
Company stores: 277
2021 Total Units: 773
Total change in units from 2020: 15
8. El Pollo Loco
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $973
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,000
Franchised stores: 292
Company stores: 189
2021 Total Units: 481
Total change in units from 2020: 1
9. Church’s Chicken
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $776
Average sales per unit (thousands): $870
Franchised stores: 731
Company stores: 161
2021 Total Units: 892
Total change in units from 2020: -13