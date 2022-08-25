These are the Top Fast-Food Sandwich Chains, Ranked by Sales

Jersey Mike's

Although the quick-service sandwich segment was slower to rebound than some of its peers, thanks to a relative lack of drive-thrus, the category has found a welcome spot in today’s recovery. The product travels and is well suited for off-premises innovation, as well as packaging and menu ideation in general.

Overall, the category within the QSR 50 today has fewer stores than it did in 2010, as Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox pointed out. It’s down modestly from 33,853 to 33,038 locations, or just about negative 2.4 percent. The culprit isn’t so much volatility as it’s a brand reshuffle. In 2010, there were seven chains on the list—just as there are now. But Quiznos, Jason’s Deli, and Einstein Bros. have been swapped with Jersey Mike’s, Firehouse Subs, and McAlister’s Deli. And the landscape at the top has shifted. Quiznos had more than 4,200 locations back then and is now forging a comeback with fewer than 200. Subway closed 2021 with 21,147 U.S. outlets, a net decrease of 3,650 versus 2019. This is where the gap comes in. The growth thus far hasn’t quite filled the Subway-Quiznos void yet. But outside of Subway and Panera, the other five sandwich chains in this year’s QSR 50 all exited the year in the green. None more so than Jersey Mike’s, which tacked on 246 net locations a year after adding 189.

In September 2021, CEO Peter Cancro told QSR the sandwich franchise had roughly 1,200 stores in development, 250 were expected to open in 2021 (a promise that just about came to fruition), and Jersey Mike’s expected to reach a yearly pace of 300 stores soon enough, with a 3,000-unit, three-year goal on deck. It’s been mounting as Jersey Mike’s added 173 and 150 units, respectively, in the years leading up to 2020.

On to the full rankings.

subway

1. Subway*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,350

Average sales per unit (thousands): $438

Franchised stores: 21,147

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 21,147

Total change in units from 2020: -1,043

Panera Bread's NextGen restaurant.

2. Panera Bread*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,650

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,700

Franchised stores: 1,130

Company stores: 950

2021 Total Units: 2,080

Total change in units from 2020: -25

Arby's Crinkle Fries.,

3. Arby’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,462

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309

Franchised stores: 2,293

Company stores: 1,116

2021 Total Units: 3,409

Total change in units from 2020: 40

Jimmy John's employee holding bread

4. Jimmy John’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,301

Average sales per unit (thousands): $866

Franchised stores: 2,616

Company stores: 41

2021 Total Units: 2,657

Total change in units from 2020: 48

Jersey Mike's catering boxes of sandwiches.

5. Jersey Mike’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,203

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145

Franchised stores: 2,087

Company stores: 13

2021 Total Units: 2,100

Total change in units from 2020: 246

Firehouse Subs exterior of restaurant with drive-thru.

6. Firehouse Subs

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,044

Average sales per unit (thousands): $909

Franchised stores: 1,101

Company stores: 39

2021 Total Units: 1,140

Total change in units from 2020: 9

McAlister's Deli sandwich.

7. McAlister’s Deli

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $869

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,866

Franchised stores: 472

Company stores: 33

2021 Total Units: 505

Total change in units from 2020: 24