These are the Top Fast-Food Sandwich Chains, Ranked by Sales

Although the quick-service sandwich segment was slower to rebound than some of its peers, thanks to a relative lack of drive-thrus, the category has found a welcome spot in today’s recovery. The product travels and is well suited for off-premises innovation, as well as packaging and menu ideation in general.

Overall, the category within the QSR 50 today has fewer stores than it did in 2010, as Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox pointed out. It’s down modestly from 33,853 to 33,038 locations, or just about negative 2.4 percent. The culprit isn’t so much volatility as it’s a brand reshuffle. In 2010, there were seven chains on the list—just as there are now. But Quiznos, Jason’s Deli, and Einstein Bros. have been swapped with Jersey Mike’s, Firehouse Subs, and McAlister’s Deli. And the landscape at the top has shifted. Quiznos had more than 4,200 locations back then and is now forging a comeback with fewer than 200. Subway closed 2021 with 21,147 U.S. outlets, a net decrease of 3,650 versus 2019. This is where the gap comes in. The growth thus far hasn’t quite filled the Subway-Quiznos void yet. But outside of Subway and Panera, the other five sandwich chains in this year’s QSR 50 all exited the year in the green. None more so than Jersey Mike’s, which tacked on 246 net locations a year after adding 189.

In September 2021, CEO Peter Cancro told QSR the sandwich franchise had roughly 1,200 stores in development, 250 were expected to open in 2021 (a promise that just about came to fruition), and Jersey Mike’s expected to reach a yearly pace of 300 stores soon enough, with a 3,000-unit, three-year goal on deck. It’s been mounting as Jersey Mike’s added 173 and 150 units, respectively, in the years leading up to 2020.

On to the full rankings.

Note: If viewing on desktop, click the arrow in the photo to see the next page. All figures are U.S. year-end 2021. * Indicates figure estimated by QSR.