These Versatile SKUS are Adding Flavor to Signature Items

There’s nothing chefs love more than a versatile SKU that can be used across a menu. And as restaurants look to build an experience that will attract diners and keep them coming back, Steve Stapleton, a corporate chef for BelGioioso Cheese, says it’s important for chefs to not overthink the selection of ingredients that will help streamline efficiencies without sacrificing on flavor.

“Think of one of the biggest trends that has taken off recently: the chicken sandwich war,” Stapleton says. “How do I, as a chef, get somebody to choose my sandwich over others? What will set it apart? ‘Flavor’ is the key word, the one that will make the biggest difference.”

One of the ways that Stapleton and other chefs build distinct, signature items is by finding cheeses that are packed with flavor and can be used in a wide variety of trendy applications. This slideshow will look at several BelGioioso cheeses that have versatile applications and can help chefs build an on-trend menu that diners will love.