The Top 20 Regional Coffee Brands

National Coffee Day arrives September 29, and in honor of the occasion, Yelp compiled new data highlighting the most popular regional coffee brands on its platform.
The company defined "regional" as concepts with more than 25 locations in fewer than 25 states. The brands were ranked by analyzing the distribution of ratings for reviews mentioning "coffee" from July 2021 to July of this year across all stores.
The following are Yelp's top 20 regional coffee brands.
Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR.
1. Ziggi's Coffee
2. Black Rock Coffee Bar
3. The Human Bean
4. PJ's Coffee
5. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
6. Blue Bottle Coffee
7. Dutch Bros Coffee
8. La Colombe Coffee
9. Aroma Joe's
10. Tierra Mia Coffee
11. Bluestone Lane
12. Scooter's Coffee
13. Gregorys Coffee
14. 7 Brew Coffee
15. Philz Coffee
16. Port City Java
17. Dunn Brothers Coffee
18. Peet's Coffee
19. Biggby Coffee
20. Joe Coffee Company