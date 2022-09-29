The Top 20 Regional Coffee Brands

Beverage
September 2022
Ziggi's Coffe
Ziggi's Coffee Firecracker drink

National Coffee Day arrives September 29, and in honor of the occasion, Yelp compiled new data highlighting the most popular regional coffee brands on its platform. 

The company defined "regional" as concepts with more than 25 locations in fewer than 25 states. The brands were ranked by analyzing the distribution of ratings for reviews mentioning "coffee" from July 2021 to July of this year across all stores. 

The following are Yelp's top 20 regional coffee brands. 

Ziggi’s Coffee
Ziggi’s Coffee.

1. Ziggi's Coffee 

Black Rock Coffee Bar
Black Rock Coffee Bar's fall lineup.

2. Black Rock Coffee Bar

The Human Bean
The Human Bean opens in Wellington, Colorado

3. The Human Bean 

PJ's Coffee

4. PJ's Coffee 

Bad Ass Coffee
Bad Ass Coffee exterior.

5. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Blue Bottle Coffee
A blue bottle coffee cup.

6. Blue Bottle Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee
Dutch Bros exterior.

7. Dutch Bros Coffee

La Colombe Coffee
La Colombe Coffee.

8. La Colombe Coffee 

Aroma Joe's
Aroma Joe's exterior.

9. Aroma Joe's 

Tierra Mia Coffee
Tierra Mia Coffee exterior.

10. Tierra Mia Coffee 

Bluestone Lane
Bluestone Lane plates of food and coffee.

11. Bluestone Lane

Scooter’s Coffee
Scooter’s Coffee

12. Scooter's Coffee

Gregorys Coffee
Gregorys Coffee exterior.

13. Gregorys Coffee 

Seven Brew
Seven Brew

14. 7 Brew Coffee 

Philz Coffee
Philz Coffee.

15. Philz Coffee 

Port City Java
Port City Java.

16. Port City Java

Dunn Brothers Coffee
Food and drinks from Dunn Brothers Coffee.

17. Dunn Brothers Coffee

Peet's Coffee
Peet's Coffee selection of fall menu items.

18. Peet's Coffee

Biggby Coffee
Biggby Coffee in Akron, Ohio.

19. Biggby Coffee

Joe Coffee Company
Joe Coffee Company.

20. Joe Coffee Company