The Top 20 Regional Coffee Brands

National Coffee Day arrives September 29, and in honor of the occasion, Yelp compiled new data highlighting the most popular regional coffee brands on its platform.

The company defined "regional" as concepts with more than 25 locations in fewer than 25 states. The brands were ranked by analyzing the distribution of ratings for reviews mentioning "coffee" from July 2021 to July of this year across all stores.

The following are Yelp's top 20 regional coffee brands.

Note: If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR.