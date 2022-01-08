The Top 50 Fast-Food Chains of 2021

August 2022 | Danny Klein and Ben Coley
McDonald's
McDonald's Golden Arches.

Year 1 of COVID-19 was defined by divergent realities. Quick-service outlets fared far better than competitors. Once the initial wave of uncertainty passed (was it even safe to get food at the drive-thru?), the sector’s long-standing strength outside its four walls crystalized. Not only that, however, but the agility and innovation that’s always defined the category.

And now? You could argue quick service, especially drive-thru, has become the hottest retail ticket in town. As this year’s QSR 50 shows, many concepts aren’t recalibrating in the wake of the pandemic; they’re rocketing upward. Major growth prospects—at times in the four-digit realm—are on the table for fast casuals and fast-food icons alike.

But the coast isn’t free of obstacles. This past year provided frequent hurdles, from Omicron to a continued labor battle that’s stretching well past the crisis. Buzzing topics like robotics, AI, automation, and integration, have popped up in response and handed operators more threads to connect with guests than ever.

And in the end, we might just be headed for a golden era of quick-service growth unlike anything we’ve seen in decades.

Here is a look at this year’s top 50 quick-service brands in America, ranked by total U.S. systemwide sales.

McDonald's
McDonald's restaurant in Ohio.

1. McDonald’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $45,960

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,420

Franchised stores: 12,775

Company stores: 663

2021 Total Units: 13,438

Total change in units from 2020: –244

Starbucks
Starbucks exterior location.

2. Starbucks*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $24,300

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

Franchised stores: 6,497

Company stores: 8,953

2021 Total Units: 15,450

Total change in units from 2020: 113

Chick-fil-A'
Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake.

3. Chick-fil-A*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $16,700

Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,100

Franchised stores: 2,650

Company stores: 82

2021 Total Units: 2,732

Total change in units from 2020: 155

Taco Bell
Exterior photo of Taco Bell's Defy Prototype.

4. Taco Bell

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,600

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823

Franchised stores: 6,540

Company stores: 462

2021 Total Units: 7,002

Total change in units from 2020: 203

Wendy's
Wendy's store exterior seen at dusk.

5. Wendy’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,895

Franchised stores: 5,535

Company stores: 403

2021 Total Units: 5,938

Total change in units from 2020: 57

Dunkin’
Dunkin’ Coconutmilk beverages.

6. Dunkin’

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,416

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,127

Franchised stores: 9,244

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 9,244

Total change in units from 2020: 161

Adobe Stock
Burger King sign outside of a restaurant.

7. Burger King

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,033

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,470

Franchised stores: 7,054

Company stores: 51

2021 Total Units: 7,105

Total change in units from 2020: 24

Subway
Subway employee preparing food.

8. Subway*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,350

Average sales per unit (thousands): $438

Franchised stores: 21,147

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 21,147

Total change in units from 2020: -1,043

Domino's
Oven-Baked Dips from Domino's.

9. Domino’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,641

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317

Franchised stores: 6,185

Company stores: 375

2021 Total Units: 6,560

Total change in units from 2020: 205

Chipotle
Chipotle drive-thru.

10. Chipotle

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,547

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,641

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 2,966

2021 Total Units: 2,966

Total change in units from 2020: 198

Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In Big Dill burger.

11. Sonic Drive-In

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,835

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,643

Franchised stores: 3,232

Company stores: 320

2021 Total Units: 3,552

Total change in units from 2020: 26

Mark Steele
Front facade of Panera's NextGen restaurant.

12. Panera Bread*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,650

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,700

Franchised stores: 1,130

Company stores: 950

2021 Total Units: 2,080

Total change in units from 2020: -25

Pizza Hut

13. Pizza Hut

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,500

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,022

Franchised stores: 6,526

Company stores: 22

2021 Total Units: 6,548

Total change in units from 2020: -13

Denko Imaging
KFC's The Crystal Bucket exterior restaurant design.

14. KFC

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,100

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,408

Franchised stores: 3,906

Company stores: 47

2021 Total Units: 3,953

Total change in units from 2020: 10

Popeyes
Popeyes exterior of restaurant.

15. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,775

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,867

Franchised stores: 2,716

Company stores: 41

2021 Total Units: 2,754

Total change in units from 2020: 146

Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen exterior

16. Dairy Queen

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,494

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,036

Franchised stores: 4,337

Company stores: 2

2021 Total Units: 4,339

Total change in units from 2020: -22

Arby's

17. Arby’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,462

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309

Franchised stores: 2,293

Company stores: 1,116

2021 Total Units: 3,409

Total change in units from 2020: 40

Miosotis Jade/Wikimedia Commons
Panda Express exterior of building.

18. Panda Express

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,452

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,173

Franchised stores: 147

Company stores: 2,187

2021 Total Units: 2,334

Total change in units from 2020: 150

Little Caesars
A Little Caesars restaurant in Marshfield, Missouri.

19. Little Caesars*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,185

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,000

Franchised stores: 3,601

Company stores: 580

2021 Total Units: 4,181

Total change in units from 2020: -28

Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box exterior.

20. Jack in the Box

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,077

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,843

Franchised stores: 2,055

Company stores: 163

2021 Total Units: 2,218

Total change in units from 2020: -23

Papa Johns
Papa Johns

21. Papa Johns

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,486

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,147

Franchised stores: 2,564

Company stores: 600

2021 Total Units: 3,164

Total change in units from 2020: 30

Whataburger
Whataburger Bacon Blue Cheese Burger.

22. Whataburger

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,089

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,640

Franchised stores: 131

Company stores: 742

2021 Total Units: 873

Total change in units from 2020: 29

Culver's
Culver's burger

23. Culver’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,489

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,099

Franchised stores: 831

Company stores: 6

2021 Total Units: 837

Total change in units from 2020: 55

Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's chicken finger dipped in sauce.

24. Raising Cane’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,377

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,893

Franchised stores: 23

Company stores: 544

2021 Total Units: 567

Total change in units from 2020: 58

Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's signage.

25. Jimmy John’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,301

Average sales per unit (thousands): $866

Franchised stores: 2,616

Company stores: 41

2021 Total Units: 2,657

Total change in units from 2020: 48

Wingstop
Wingstop exterior.

26. Wingstop*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,278

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,592

Franchised stores: 1,498

Company stores: 36

2021 Total Units: 1,534

Total change in units from 2020: 175

Zaxby's
Zaxby's General Tso's Boneless Wings.

27. Zaxby’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,233

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,484

Franchised stores: 761

Company stores: 147

2021 Total Units: 908

Total change in units from 2020: 3

Jersey Mike’s Subs
Jersey Mike’s Subs Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub.

28. Jersey Mike’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,203

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145

Franchised stores: 2,087

Company stores: 13

2021 Total Units: 2,100

Total change in units from 2020: 246

CKE Restaurants
Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are Offering a limited-time Primal Menu in honor of Jurassic World Dominion.

29. Hardee’s*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,100

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,117

Franchised stores: 1,536

Company stores: 198

2021 Total Units: 1,734

Total change in units from 2020: -32

Adobe Stock
Five Guys French fries.

30. Five Guys

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,093

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,172

Franchised stores: 911

Company stores: 479

2021 Total Units: 1,390

Total change in units from 2020: 8

Carl's Jr.

31. Carl’s Jr.*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,560

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400

Franchised stores: 1,011

Company stores: 47

2021 Total Units: 1,058

Total change in units from 2020: -21

Bojangles
Bojangles Pork Chop.

32. Bojangles

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,485

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,924

Franchised stores: 496

Company stores: 277

2021 Total Units: 773

Total change in units from 2020: 15

Adobe Stock
In-N-Out Burger Sign.

33. In-N-Out Burger*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,175

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,200

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 370

2021 Total Units: 370

Total change in units from 2020: 5

Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs exterior of restaurant with drive-thru.

34. Firehouse Subs

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,044

Average sales per unit (thousands): $909

Franchised stores: 1,101

Company stores: 39

2021 Total Units: 1,140

Total change in units from 2020: 9

Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme's new berry doughnuts.

35. Krispy Kreme*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $996

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,000

Franchised stores: 51

Company stores: 307

2021 Total Units: 358

Total change in units from 2020: 6

El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco exterior.

36. El Pollo Loco

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $973

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,000

Franchised stores: 292

Company stores: 189

2021 Total Units: 481

Total change in units from 2020: 1

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

37. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $948

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,009

Franchised stores: 1,038

Company stores: 2

2021 Total Units: 1,040

Total change in units from 2020: 125

Del Taco
Iconic SoCal Brand Del Taco, Shares the Secret to Continuous Franchise Growth

38. Del Taco*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,551

Franchised stores: 306

Company stores: 294

2021 Total Units: 600

Total change in units from 2020: 4

Checkers & Rally’s
Checkers & Rally’s Bacon Brewhouse Sandwich.

39. Checkers/Rally’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $931

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145

Franchised stores: 568

Company stores: 266

2021 Total Units: 834

Total change in units from 2020: -13

Marco’s Pizza
Marco’s Pizza storefront.

40. Marco’s Pizza

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $899

Average sales per unit (thousands): $934

Franchised stores: 957

Company stores: 45

2021 Total Units: 1,002

Total change in units from 2020: 48

McAlister's Deli
McAlister's Deli sandwich.

41. McAlister’s Deli

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $869

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,866

Franchised stores: 472

Company stores: 33

2021 Total Units: 505

Total change in units from 2020: 24

QDOBA
QDOBA exterior restaurant.

42. QDOBA*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $835

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,006

Franchised stores: 406

Company stores: 333

2021 Total Units: 739

Total change in units from 2020: -2

Papa Murphy's
Papa Murphy's redesigned interior

43. Papa Murphy’s

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $809

Average sales per unit (thousands): $643

Franchised stores: 1,213

Company stores: 27

2021 Total Units: 1,240

Total change in units from 2020: -53

Shake Shack
Shake Shack shakes.

44. Shake Shack*

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $777

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,679

Franchised stores: 25

Company stores: 218

2021 Total Units: 243

Total change in units from 2020: 38

Church's Chicken
Church's Chicken tenders.

45. Church’s Chicken

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $776

Average sales per unit (thousands): $870

Franchised stores: 731

Company stores: 161

2021 Total Units: 892

Total change in units from 2020: -13

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Platter of burgers, fries, and drinks from Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

46. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $759

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,842

Franchised stores: 391

Company stores: 29

2021 Total Units: 420

Total change in units from 2020: 32

Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons prototype.

47. Tim Hortons

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $687

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

Franchised stores: 637

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 637

Total change in units from 2020: 4

Baskin-Robbins

48. Baskin-Robbins

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $686

Average sales per unit (thousands): $296

Franchised stores: 2,317

Company stores: 0

2021 Total Units: 2,317

Total change in units from 2020: 102

Focus Brands
Picture of a Moe's drive-thru.

49. Moe’s Southwest Grill

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $661

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,073

Franchised stores: 658

Company stores: 1

2021 Total Units: 659

Total change in units from 2020: -22

White Castle
White Castle sliders.

50. White Castle

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $615

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,749

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 349

2021 Total Units: 349

Total change in units from 2020: -6

Wendy's
Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries.

Methodology:

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2022, and also partnered with FoodserviceResults, a research and consulting firm specializing in consumer research, data analysis, and insights to the foodservice industry. FoodserviceResults and QSR requested confirmation of U.S. sales, units, and average-unit volume from all leading chain restaurant corporate headquarters. Filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission (sec), Franchise Disclosure Documents (fdd), transactional data, and statistics from other sources were amalgamated, reviewed, and analyzed to yield domestic sales, unit count, and average-unit volume. When necessary, estimates were made in order to more accurately report on restaurant industry leaders. All information reflects 2021 fiscal performance. Founded by industry veteran Darren Tristano, FoodserviceResults specializes in consumer research, data analysis, and insights to the foodservice industry.