The Top 50 Fast-Food Chains of 2021

Year 1 of COVID-19 was defined by divergent realities. Quick-service outlets fared far better than competitors. Once the initial wave of uncertainty passed (was it even safe to get food at the drive-thru?), the sector’s long-standing strength outside its four walls crystalized. Not only that, however, but the agility and innovation that’s always defined the category.

And now? You could argue quick service, especially drive-thru, has become the hottest retail ticket in town. As this year’s QSR 50 shows, many concepts aren’t recalibrating in the wake of the pandemic; they’re rocketing upward. Major growth prospects—at times in the four-digit realm—are on the table for fast casuals and fast-food icons alike.

But the coast isn’t free of obstacles. This past year provided frequent hurdles, from Omicron to a continued labor battle that’s stretching well past the crisis. Buzzing topics like robotics, AI, automation, and integration, have popped up in response and handed operators more threads to connect with guests than ever.

And in the end, we might just be headed for a golden era of quick-service growth unlike anything we’ve seen in decades.

Here is a look at this year’s top 50 quick-service brands in America, ranked by total U.S. systemwide sales.

