Top-Paid CEOs of Publicly Traded Quick-Service Restaurants

Some of the wealthiest restaurant CEOs head fast-food and fast-casual chains on the stock market.
To check out how each brand compares, QSR examined the 65 highest-grossing quick-service brands in America in terms of U.S. systemwide sales, and selected the highest-paid CEOs of publicly traded concepts within that group.
Information was collected from recent SEC filings, and displays 2020 figures.
1.Brian Niccol, Chipotle
Base salary: $1,242,307
Stock awards: $29,222,813
Option awards: $4,000,219
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $3,150,000
All other compensation: $420,529
Total: $38,035,868
2. José Cil, RBI (Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons)
Base salary: $553,370
Stock awards: $17,716,706
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,687,200
All other compensation: $97,140
Total: $20,054,416
3. Kevin Johnson, Starbucks
Base salary: $1,540,379
Stock awards: $11,166,708
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,860,000
All other compensation: $98,488
Total: $14,665,575
4. David Gibbs, YUM! Brands (Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC, Habit Burger)
Base salary: $303,077
Bonus: $1,404,000
Stock awards: $4,646,430
Option/SAR awards: $3,500,016
Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $4,517,703
All other compensation: $260,225
Total: $14,631,451
5. Christopher Kempczinski, McDonald’s
Base salary: $963,506
Stock awards: $4,750,129
Option awards: 4,750,011
All other compensation: $383,386
Total: $10,847,032
6. Todd Penegor, Wendy’s
Base salary: $1,046,164
Stock awards: $2,299,978
Option awards: $2,299,997
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,496,250
All other compensation: $71,385
Total: $7,213,774
7. Robert Lynch, Papa John’s
Base salary: $900,000
Stock awards: $3,400,100
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,980,000
All other compensation: $98,093
Total: $6,378,193
8. Ritch Allison, Domino’s
Base salary: $929,423
Stock awards: $1,057,918
Option awards: $1,343,406
Non-equity incentive compensation plan: $2,736,910
All other compensation: $227,573
Total: $6,295,230
9. Charlie Morrison, Wingstop
Base salary: $800,000
Bonus: $1,000,000
Stock /Unit awards: $1,666,688
Option awards: $745,768
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,000,000
All other compensation: $798,006
Total: $6,010,462
10. Lenny Comma, Jack in the Box (former CEO)
Base salary: $766,827
Bonus: $200,000
Stock awards: $2,759,273
Option awards: 1,120,785
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,070,008
Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $82,722
All other compensation: $56,086
Total: $5,855,701
Note: Lenny Comma left the brand in 2020 and was replaced by current CEO Darin Harris.
11. Randy Garutti, Shake Shack
Base salary: $611,552
Bonus: $30,000
Stock awards: $1,500,013
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $94,538
All other compensation: $494,684
Total: $2,730,786
12. John Cappasola, Del Taco
Base salary: $561,053
Stock awards: $1,452,785
Option awards: $10,432
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $409,555
All other compensation: $24,431
Total: $2,458,256
13. Dave Boennighausen, Noodles & Company
Base salary: $565,385
Stock awards: $1,200,000
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $240,000
All other compensation: $5,080
Total: $2,020,465
14. Bernard Acoca, El Pollo Loco
Base salary: $650,000
Stock awards: $1,000,040
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $325,989
All other compensation: $35,237
Total: $2,011,266
15. Sardar Biglari, Biglari Holdings (Steak ‘n Shake)
Base salary: $900,000
Total: $900,000
16. Eric Lefebvre, MTY Food Group (Papa Murphy’s)
Base salary: $519,000
All other compensation: $11,381
Total compensation: $530,381
