What Diners Like—and Don’t Like—About Digital Pickup Ordering

Intouch Insight reports that a staggering 87 percent of consumers surveyed report having placed an online order for pickup in the past year. While this was a trend that was ticking upward prior to the pandemic, such widespread adoption would have been impossible to picture a few years ago. What a difference a pandemic makes.

As inflation continues to impact spending habits, consumers are looking for places to cut back. Not spending money on third-party delivery fees and having to tip the driver may be the force behind an increasing number of online pickup orders.

This is a topic that market research firm Intouch Insight recently dug into, with a study of 800 mystery shops across 10 leading fast casual brands, including Chipotle, Panera, Shake Shack, Jersey Mike's, Five Guys, QDOBA, Panda Express, Noodles & Co., McAlister's Deli, and Chicken Salad Chick, in early 2023. The goal was to establish how different elements of ordering and pickup impacted overall satisfaction with the dining experience.

“What really interested us about this topic is how much change the growth in digital has driven within restaurants,” says Sarah Beckett, director of marketing at Intouch Insight. “It’s a growing channel that’s continuing to emerge and evolve, and there’s no one way that brands execute it.”

Here’s a closer look at the study, the results, and what operators can take away from it all.