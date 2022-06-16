What Starbucks Customers are Drinking Around the World

Beverage |
June 2022 | Isabella Sherk
Submitted by danny on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 12:54
1 of 20
Starbucks
Melon Frappuccino.

Starbucks drinks outside of the U.S. come in many different flavors. Here are some popular summer drinks from locations around the world.

2 of 20
Starbucks
Yuzu Passionfruit Starbucks.

Asia Pacific:

Yuzu Passionfruit Starbucks M:LK Cream Oolong

Iced oolong tea with yuzu passionfruit sauce, topped with cream.

3 of 20
Starbucks
Strawberry Mango Jelly Starbucks M:LK Cream Oolong.

Strawberry Mango Jelly Starbucks M:LK Cream Oolong

Iced oolong tea with strawberry sauce and mango jelly chunks, topped with cream.

4 of 20
Starbucks
Mango On The Beach Frappuccino

Mango On The Beach Frappuccino

Mango sauce blended with milk and ice, with mango jelly chunks layered on the bottom. Topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate umbrella.

 

5 of 20
Starbucks
Seaside Macadamia White Chocolate Frappuccino.

Seaside Macadamia White Chocolate Frappuccino

White chocolate macadamia syrup blended with milk and ice and poured over blueberry sugar powder. Topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate umbrella. 

6 of 20
Starbucks
Hazelnut Mocha Cheesecake Frappuccino.

Hazelnut Mocha Cheesecake Frappuccino

Hazelnut syrup and cream cheese flavored sauce blended with Starbucks roast coffee, milk, and ice, on top of a layer of graham cracker crumbs. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate.

7 of 20
Starbucks
Strawberry Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino.

Strawberry Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino

Cream cheese and berry sauce blended with milk and ice, layered on top of biscuit crumbs, and topped with whipped cream and white chocolate shreds.

8 of 20
Starbucks
Honey Ruby Grapefruit Cold Brew.

Honey Ruby Grapefruit Cold Brew

Starbucks’ cold brew blended with lemonade, ice, and honey. Topped with bits of grapefruit.

9 of 20
Starbucks
Salted Cream Nitro Cold Brew.

Salted Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks’ nitro cold brew, sweetened with caramel sauce and topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a bit of salt.

10 of 20
Starbucks
Melon Frappuccino.

Japan:

Melon Frappuccino

Made with cantaloupe and honeydew with cantaloupe sauce at the bottom. Topped with melon-flavored sauce and whipped cream.

 

11 of 20
Starbucks
Punch Graffiti Blended.

Korea:

Punch Graffiti Blended

Drink blended with flavors of pink guava, mango, pineapple, and apple. 

12 of 20
Starbucks
Rollin Mint Choco Cold Brew.

Rollin Mint Choco Cold Brew

Starbucks’ cold brew with mint chocolate.

13 of 20
Starbucks
Pomelo Flow Green Tea.

Pomelo Flow Green Tea

Iced shaken tea with pomelo, lime, and green tea.

14 of 20
Starbucks
Iced Hazelnut Shaken Espresso with Oatmilk.

Latin America & the Caribbean:

Iced Hazelnut Shaken Espresso with Oatmilk

Iced espresso drink with hazelnut and oat milk.

15 of 20
Starbucks
Sulawesi Toraja.

Sulawesi Toraja

Coffee blend with notes of spice, black sesame, and toasted marshmallow. 

16 of 20
Starbucks
Brazil Minas Gerais.

Brazil Minas Gerais

Coffee blend from Brazil with notes of chocolate, hazelnut, and maraschino cherry.

17 of 20
Starbucks
Orange Mango Starbucks Refresha.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Orange Mango Starbucks Refresha

A Starbucks refresher drink with mango and orange flavors

18 of 20
Starbucks
Dragon Coconut Starbucks Refresha.

Dragon Coconut Starbucks Refresha

A Starbucks refresher drink with mango and dragon fruit flavors, shaken with coconut milk, ice, and diced dragon fruit.

19 of 20
Starbucks
Banana Split Frappuccino.

Banana Split Frappuccino

Frappuccino drink with layers of banana sauce, coffee, and mocha. Topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

20 of 20
Starbucks
Passionfruit Raspberry Frappuccino.

Passionfruit Raspberry Frappuccino

Frappuccino drink with layers of passionfruit, raspberry, and vanilla, topped with whipped cream and pink berry sprinkles. 