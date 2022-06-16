What Starbucks Customers are Drinking Around the World

Starbucks drinks outside of the U.S. come in many different flavors. Here are some popular summer drinks from locations around the world.
Asia Pacific:
Yuzu Passionfruit Starbucks M:LK Cream Oolong
Iced oolong tea with yuzu passionfruit sauce, topped with cream.
Strawberry Mango Jelly Starbucks M:LK Cream Oolong
Iced oolong tea with strawberry sauce and mango jelly chunks, topped with cream.
Mango On The Beach Frappuccino
Mango sauce blended with milk and ice, with mango jelly chunks layered on the bottom. Topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate umbrella.
Seaside Macadamia White Chocolate Frappuccino
White chocolate macadamia syrup blended with milk and ice and poured over blueberry sugar powder. Topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate umbrella.
Hazelnut Mocha Cheesecake Frappuccino
Hazelnut syrup and cream cheese flavored sauce blended with Starbucks roast coffee, milk, and ice, on top of a layer of graham cracker crumbs. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate.
Strawberry Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino
Cream cheese and berry sauce blended with milk and ice, layered on top of biscuit crumbs, and topped with whipped cream and white chocolate shreds.
Honey Ruby Grapefruit Cold Brew
Starbucks’ cold brew blended with lemonade, ice, and honey. Topped with bits of grapefruit.
Salted Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Starbucks’ nitro cold brew, sweetened with caramel sauce and topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a bit of salt.
Japan:
Melon Frappuccino
Made with cantaloupe and honeydew with cantaloupe sauce at the bottom. Topped with melon-flavored sauce and whipped cream.
Korea:
Punch Graffiti Blended
Drink blended with flavors of pink guava, mango, pineapple, and apple.
Rollin Mint Choco Cold Brew
Starbucks’ cold brew with mint chocolate.
Pomelo Flow Green Tea
Iced shaken tea with pomelo, lime, and green tea.
Latin America & the Caribbean:
Iced Hazelnut Shaken Espresso with Oatmilk
Iced espresso drink with hazelnut and oat milk.
Sulawesi Toraja
Coffee blend with notes of spice, black sesame, and toasted marshmallow.
Brazil Minas Gerais
Coffee blend from Brazil with notes of chocolate, hazelnut, and maraschino cherry.
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
Orange Mango Starbucks Refresha
A Starbucks refresher drink with mango and orange flavors
Dragon Coconut Starbucks Refresha
A Starbucks refresher drink with mango and dragon fruit flavors, shaken with coconut milk, ice, and diced dragon fruit.
Banana Split Frappuccino
Frappuccino drink with layers of banana sauce, coffee, and mocha. Topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.
Passionfruit Raspberry Frappuccino
Frappuccino drink with layers of passionfruit, raspberry, and vanilla, topped with whipped cream and pink berry sprinkles.