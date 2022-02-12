What’s the Next Big Tech Trend for Restaurants? Here’s What the Experts Say

Brendan Sweeney

CEO and cofounder, Popmenu

"I’ve often said that the difference between restaurants getting by and blowing the competition away is the answer to one simple question: “How well do you know your customer?” What you serve, how you serve, how you market, how you build relationships all become smarter and better the more you know your customer. Getting a centralized view of customer preference data is going to be even more critical going forward as restaurants compete digitally. As mentioned, guests have been trained by sites like Amazon to expect—and demand—experiences that are tailored for them. That includes when they make dining decisions. It is extremely difficult to design tailored marketing outreach when your guest data is scattered across different systems that don’t talk to each other and are not intuitive. Building customer preference profiles requires consolidation, needs to be on autopilot and needs to be optimized all the time. You’ll see more restaurants moving away from multiple point solutions to one platform that captures all their guest data in one place (what they like, what they ordered and when, how they rated dishes, etc.)—and then uses AI and automation to act on that data with personalized communications that generate more orders. We see this firsthand with Popmenu’s platform."