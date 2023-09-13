Why 52 Percent of Customers Still Prefer Cashiers Over Kiosks

Removing Barriers to Good Customer Experiences

Customers want the best experience possible and at the end of the day they will return based on their experience, especially if there are similar quality food and services elsewhere. This means that if customers are uncomfortable with new technology quick-service restaurants should be open to offering incentives or have other ordering systems in place. According to Livers, customer reticence can be overcome with incentives, which can also be applied to age barriers.

“When people who are in the 55 and older age range go out, it may be for different reasons and the way you get that age group used to self-serve kiosks could be through discounts or something more personalized like loyalty points,” Livers says.

Other techniques can remove ambiguity from the process and have been proven successful in previous Intouch Insight studies and can be a pleasant addition to incentives. “Small things like having clear signage on where to wait for your order and whether you will be told when your order is ready can have a real impact on removing friction from customer experiences,” Livers says.