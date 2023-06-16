Why This is the Fastest-Growing Dessert Item

According to a Datassential report from 2022, churros are the fastest-growing dessert item on U.S. menus, having risen 36 percent across four years. Remarkably, they are also the third-fastest growing breakfast item, haven risen 10 percent on menus across that same four-year time period.
Why are churros so popular? For one, global cuisines continue to contribute some of the trendiest flavors in the U.S.—Americans can’t seem to get enough of the unique flavors and food items coming from a variety of countries. Churros are a Spanish staple that have been popular in the American Southwest for decades and are now finding their way onto menus in all regions.
Churros are also a study in versatility that can elevate a menu by being paired with items restaurants already have in house, including things like coffee, ice cream, or even an appetizer-style dip, like queso. In that way, adding churros to a menu can help streamline operations and boost profitability.
Here’s a closer look at why churros are skyrocketing in popularity, and why ¡Hola! Churros™ by J&J Snack Foods are a perfect solution for any foodservice operation.
Low Labor
Due to a lack of kitchen talent, restaurants have had to learn how to operate with less staff. Part of that process has been integrating SKUs that require very little prep and cooking but are still loaded with flavor.
¡Hola! Churros fit into the conversation perfectly. They come out of the packaging frozen and par fried and can quickly be finished off in an air fryer, deep fryer, or oven, and then served. They have excellent hold times for takeout or delivery as well.
There are also a number of chilled applications where ¡Hola! Churros can be used that require even less labor, from an Ice Cream Sundae topped with ¡Hola! Churro Bites, or fruit-filled churros as a dipping stick in a frozen custard cup—something that would make for a traffic-driving LTO.
Versatility
In a nod to their versatility, ¡Hola! Churros can be used in savory applications as well. For example, they can be served dusted with a dry spice; with pepperoni pieces and dipped into marinara; as the base vessel for crumbled bacon bits and sliced jalapeno topped with drizzled sriracha aioli as a snack side; or even a breakfast menu item.
¡Hola! Churros also come in several different flavors and formats. In terms of flavors, there is the Southwest Crispy Style, the Authentic Spanish Style, Authentic Spanish Style Stuffed, and 51% Whole Grain—each comes in different shapes and sizes. That means operators can choose which one is best for their operation and menu, and innovate accordingly.
Profit Driver
From an operator’s perspective, ¡Hola! Churros™ are a win all around. They are easy to work with, an innovation jumping off point, and, perhaps most of all, a driver of profits.
Datassential found that the average price per churro serving at national chain restaurants was $5.74. “As the top trending dessert within foodservice today, you can get a premium cut from your customers,” says Norma Abbattista, senior director of marketing foodservice with J&J Snack Foods.
The Best Churros
For those looking to add churros to the menu, J&J Snack Foods offers more than 50 years of foodservice experience. It recently united legacy churro brands California Churros and Tio Pepe into the all-new ¡Hola! Churros, making it easier than ever before for operators to get the churros that are right for their operation.
“With new production capabilities to meet demand, J&J Snack Foods is your reliable source for anything churro,” Abbattista says. “J&J Snack Foods is your complete prepared bakery, snack, dessert, treat, and snack solution for years ahead and is the proud manufacturer of these fun and labor-saving brands.”
To get churros, visit the ¡Hola! Churros website.