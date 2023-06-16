Why This is the Fastest-Growing Dessert Item

According to a Datassential report from 2022, churros are the fastest-growing dessert item on U.S. menus, having risen 36 percent across four years. Remarkably, they are also the third-fastest growing breakfast item, haven risen 10 percent on menus across that same four-year time period.

Why are churros so popular? For one, global cuisines continue to contribute some of the trendiest flavors in the U.S.—Americans can’t seem to get enough of the unique flavors and food items coming from a variety of countries. Churros are a Spanish staple that have been popular in the American Southwest for decades and are now finding their way onto menus in all regions.

Churros are also a study in versatility that can elevate a menu by being paired with items restaurants already have in house, including things like coffee, ice cream, or even an appetizer-style dip, like queso. In that way, adding churros to a menu can help streamline operations and boost profitability.

Here’s a closer look at why churros are skyrocketing in popularity, and why ¡Hola! Churros™ by J&J Snack Foods are a perfect solution for any foodservice operation.