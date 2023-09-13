Why Franchising? Let's Ask 11 Restaurant Leaders

Tom Sacco

Chief Happiness Officer, CEO, and president at Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

What do you love most about franchising?

Having grown up in the restaurant world watching and working alongside my Grandparents and Parents operating their restaurants, early on I could identify the struggles that they were experiencing because of the challenges they did know what to be aware of. Then they had to painfully learn how to navigate in uncharted waters. Some of that maneuvering was timely and expensive. Once I got out into the restaurant world after graduate school on my own, by choice I might add, and became aware of franchising, it did not take me long to become a disciple of, and advocate for, franchising. I realized how critically important and helpful franchising was to individuals willing to risk everything they have that wanted to get into the great industry that I love. With the guidance, training, and ongoing support of a good and compassionate franchisor, success was easier, not easy, but easier. Most mistakes were prevented because now had there were maps that kept you away from the troubled waters that you could run aground, or even sink, because you were an inexperienced newcomer. Nothing in life or business is guaranteed. However, franchising in my professional and personal opinion, is the “Guardian Angel” for the entrepreneur that wants to own their own business and franchising is the engine that keeps that entrepreneurial spirit alive and thriving in America today!

And what advice do you have for anyone in the restaurant franchising space?

To the individual, family, or business, looking to get into a restaurant brand that you are passionate about first and foremost. Have passion drive your interest, not money, the cute marketing, or location. Then once you have narrowed your choices down, and in some cases, the franchisor may have eliminated you based on net worth or other prerequisite requirements, interview the franchisors to find the one, or ones, that meet, and hopefully exceed, your expectations. Find out what company will help you turn your dream into a successful reality. Once you have that match identified, get your paperwork signed and be a great student. Franchising is a roadmap to get you on your way to being successful. Nothing is guaranteed. But the odds of failure are minimized when you find the brand you believe in AND the brand believes in you.