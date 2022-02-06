Wingstop Drops Exclusive Footwear

The Lemon Pepper 1’s were handcrafted with meticulous thought—each panel showcasing a different aspect of Wingstop's flavor process.

The shoes are anchored in a smooth, forest green leather that represents the fast casual's primary color. The cream suede is a nod to the scratch-made ranch and the shaggy tan suede swoosh depicts the crispy, fried texture of classic and boneless wings.

The tongue features a packet of Lemon Pepper seasoning—one of Wingstop's 11 flavors. On the same panel, craft paper texture from Dyneema Leather represents the chain's brown paper bag. The bottom of the shoe looks like Wingstop's wrapping paper, which reads "Wings. Fries. Sides. Repeat." On the heel of the shoe is the brand's logo.

The shoes come in a canvas bag that mimics Wingstop's takeout bag. It reads, "Where Flavor Gets Its Wings."