Wingstop Drops Exclusive Footwear

Wingstop is expanding into the fashion game for a limited time.
The fast casual released limited-edition Lemon Pepper 1's, designed in partnership with The Shoe Surgeon, a Los Angeles-based company that makes custom footwear.
The idea began with a viral TikTok that joked about someone wearing shoes with a logo similar to Wingstop. The same observation was made in a widely seen tweet.
my mom: “whose wingstop shoes are those?!”— anna melissa 🏀✨ (@annamelissa) December 15, 2021
my brother: “what wingstop shoes?!”
my mom: “those shoes!!!” *points*
y’all…. i’m screaming. 💀 pic.twitter.com/GZEucWjyas
The Lemon Pepper 1’s were handcrafted with meticulous thought—each panel showcasing a different aspect of Wingstop's flavor process.
The shoes are anchored in a smooth, forest green leather that represents the fast casual's primary color. The cream suede is a nod to the scratch-made ranch and the shaggy tan suede swoosh depicts the crispy, fried texture of classic and boneless wings.
The tongue features a packet of Lemon Pepper seasoning—one of Wingstop's 11 flavors. On the same panel, craft paper texture from Dyneema Leather represents the chain's brown paper bag. The bottom of the shoe looks like Wingstop's wrapping paper, which reads "Wings. Fries. Sides. Repeat." On the heel of the shoe is the brand's logo.
The shoes come in a canvas bag that mimics Wingstop's takeout bag. It reads, "Where Flavor Gets Its Wings."
“When our fans on social media asked for our flavor in the form of a fashion-forward shoe, we jumped on the opportunity for our fans to flaunt Wingstop on their feet,” Marisa Carona, Wingstop’s chief growth officer, said in a statement. “We’re pumped to work with The Shoe Surgeon—a fellow brand at the height of culture—for our entrance into the sneaker game.”
The partnership between Wingstop and The Shoe Surgeon kicked off in May when rap artist G-Eazy and a group of tastemakers first saw the shoes at a a launch party hosted at The Shoe Surgeon's headquarters.
“I love making commercial cool,” Dominic Ciambrone, The Shoe Surgeon founder, said in a statement “Partnering with Wingstop came full circle in bringing a fun meme to life with the Lemon Pepper 1’s.”
For a chance to win a pair, fans must register for The Club—Wingstop’s fan club—and reply or comment to the posts made on Wingstop’s Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok using the hashtag #LemonPepper1s.