3Natives Acai Cafe, a popular destination for health-conscious consumers seeking freshly prepared bowls, smoothies, salads, and wraps made with sustainably sourced ingredients, has expanded its corporate team with two new strategic hires. Aaron Rose joins 3Natives as Franchise Developer, alongside Delaney Hetzer who steps in as Marketing Coordinator. “We are all thrilled to welcome Aaron […]
Pizza Factory, the legacy West Coast pizzeria franchise with a 40-year history of serving hometown communities, has named Lisa Roscoe as its new Chief Executive Officer. Known for her dynamic background in legal, real estate, and franchise development, Roscoe takes the reins at a pivotal time in the brand’s evolution, following its recent acquisition by Wonder Franchises. Her […]
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announces the opening of its newest location in Meriden. Officially opening on August 5, the restaurant will be located at 533 S Broad Street, Meriden, CT. This will be the brand’s sixth location in Connecticut, bringing its unique fusion of Mexican flavors to more communities. The new location is […]
Golden Chick, the rapidly expanding Texas-based chicken brand, is turning up the flavor on its beloved hand-breaded Golden Tenders by spotlighting a not-so-well-kept secret: Spicy Golden Tenders are here to stay and ready to sizzle. For years, loyal Golden Chick fans have been “in the know,” asking for their tenders with a kick. Now, all […]
This August, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is bringing its bold flavors to Wichita for the very first time. Father and daughter team, Brayden and Johnny Steven are set to open their first Teriyaki Madness shop at 3801 N Ridge Rd. Ste 210, Wichita, KS 67205 on […]
Burger King, in collaboration with Walmart+, is commemorating the one-year anniversary of their innovative loyalty program partnership with a limited-time celebratory offer for members. From August 5 through August 11, 2025, Royal Perks and Walmart+ members can enjoy a free Whopper every day with a minimum $1 purchase.* The offer can be redeemed: Since launching […]
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day this year by extending the celebration through the weekend, giving their loyalty members three deals to use over three days from Friday, August 8, through Sunday, August 10: Any mini frost or shake for $1 Any regular frost or shake for $2 Any […]
This August, Jimmy John’s and football legend and longtime franchisee, Drew Brees, are teaming up to turn his favorite sandwich into a powerful force for good. For the first time ever, fans can order The Brees #9, Drew’s personal Jimmy John’s go-to order, and support causes that uplift kids across the country. The Brees #9 is […]