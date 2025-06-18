This one-page download is the first in an ongoing series we’re introducing at QSR magazine. Expect fast and clear takeaways on some of the biggest topics facing quick-service restaurants today, with a focus on data and research to give you what you need to stay ahead of trends and the competition. The first is based on Paytronix’s annual Loyalty Report and covers everything from AI-powered personalization to gamification.

