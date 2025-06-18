This one-page download is the first in an ongoing series we’re introducing at QSR magazine. Expect fast and clear takeaways on some of the biggest topics facing quick-service restaurants today, with a focus on data and research to give you what you need to stay ahead of trends and the competition. The first is based on Paytronix’s annual Loyalty Report and covers everything from AI-powered personalization to gamification.
You might also like...
MilkShake Factory to Open First Virginia Location
MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is opening its first-ever Virginia location in Chesapeake on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Located at 648 Grassfield Parkway, Chesapeake, VA 23323, the new store will celebrate its Grand Opening with a festive lineup of giveaways, music, and sweet treats […]
MilkShake Factory Opens in South Carolina for First Time
MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is bringing its signature sweet experience to South Carolina for the first time. The brand’s newest location opens in Hilton Head on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 1201 Main St., marking its official debut in the state. To celebrate […]
Hardee’s Launches BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco and Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit
Continuing its long-standing tradition of serving high-quality, hand-crafted food, Hardee’s is launching two menu additions: the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco and the Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. These offerings further underscore Hardee’s commitment to quality and were created in partnership with Clifty Farm, a Tennessee based company dedicated to exceptional BBQ craftsmanship that utilizes […]
Local Kitchens Opens First Los Angeles Location
Local Kitchens —the fast casual restaurant brand known for collaborating with acclaimed chefs to create one-of-a-kind, regionally inspired menus —is opening its first Los Angeles location in Studio City on July 2, 2025. Known for uniting visionary chefs from diverse culinary backgrounds, each with a rich regional food story to tell, Local Kitchens is putting a […]
Sonic to Give Away Freebies Every Friday this Summer
This summer, SONIC Drive-In is serving up more than just sunshine. Starting June 20 – the first official day of summer – SONIC is launching Live Free Fridays, a weekly celebration packed with exclusive in-app offers designed to keep Fridays delicious and totally crave-worthy. From June 20 through August 29, SONIC fans can open the […]
Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Bolsters its Leadership Team
Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, a North Texas institution known for its authentic, hickory-smoked barbecue and community-first approach, is proud to announce key leadership promotions and additions designed to fuel the brand’s continued growth, innovation, and operational excellence. Among the most notable changes is the promotion of Austin Green to Vice President of Accounting & Finance. A lifelong team member and […]
Penn Station East Coast Subs Celebrating 40 Years by Giving Back to Customers
Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, is celebrating 40 years of flavor by giving back to the customers who made it all possible. To mark the occasion, the brand is launching Penn Station Rewards, a new […]
Subscribe to A.M. Jolt
Get daily updates on quick-serve industry news, tips, and events.
"*" indicates required fields