For the first time, QSR published a Women in Restaurant Leadership focused edition of the magazine in tandem with our WiRL platform. Download the report below to check out the stories as they appeared in print.
DOWNLOAD: QSR’s Women in Restaurant Leadership Issue
Noodles & Company Announces 14 Days of Exclusive Offers for Rewards Members
Noodles & Company, the fast-casual favorite known for globally inspired noodle bowls, is inviting guests to explore its most significant menu refresh yet with 14 days of exclusive offers for Noodles Rewards members. Launching April 12, the Taste Tour celebrates bold new flavors and upgraded classics with daily deals available only through the Noodles Rewards program. […]
Juice It Up! Announces Successful First-Quarter Results
Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, began 2025 with impressive sales momentum, reporting strong year-over-year growth in Q1 across same-store sales (SSS) and total system sales (TSS). The brand experienced a 20.14% increase in SSS, and TSS climbed 17.2%. The significant Q1 […]
Vicious Biscuit Opens in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning fast-casual breakfast concept and Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations, officially opened its doors in Hattiesburg, MS on Saturday, April 5. The new 4,200 square-foot location in Midtown Market at 3818 Hardy Street is the 10th store overall and third franchise location. The expansion in Mississippi marks the sixth state for Vicious […]
NAYA to Open 16 New Locations in 2025
After a year of remarkable growth in 2024, highlighted by the opening of 10 new locations and an exciting debut in Boston, NAYA is on track to opening 16 new locations this year—its largest expansion to date—across New York City, Boston, Long Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey by year’s end. With a remarkable year-over-year growth […]
The Halal Guys Introduces In-House Delivery and Expanded Catering Menu
The Halal Guys, the pioneers of American Halal food, introduced its in-house delivery service and expanded menu options for its Catering and Family Meal programs. Guests across all U.S. and Canadian locations can now order Catering and Family Meals directly from The Halal Guys website through its dedicated catering channel. The new channel aims to streamline the ordering […]
Jersey Mike’s Raises Over $30 Million to Help Local Charities
Jersey Mike’s Subs and customers across North America rallied to raise over $30 million to help more than 200 local charities during the company’s 15th Annual Month of Giving in March. Jersey Mike’s locations in the U.S. and Canada accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company’s Day of Giving on March 26, when more than 3,000 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not […]
Velvet Taco Brings Back 420 Blazin’ Taco
Velvet Taco is bringing a bold creation back to the menu for 4/20. The 420 Blazin’ taco is a limited-edition taco packed with unexpected flavors and ingredients. The new taco features a craveable combo of mac and cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-crusted crispy chicken tenders, flamin’ red chile aioli, and a sprinkle of Fruity Pebbles—all wrapped […]
Shake Shack to Offer Free Black Truffle Burgers In Honor of Tax Season
This tax season, Shake Shack is bringing back its fan-favorite Black Truffle Menu for a limited time, offering guests a delicious reward that doesn’t require any complicated forms or filings. From Thursday, April 10 through Sunday, April 27, guests can enjoy a free Black Truffle Burger (Single), Black Truffle ‘Shroom, or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries […]
