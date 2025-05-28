Quick-service restaurants continue to embrace innovation, with emerging and evolving technologies reshaping not just how orders are placed, but how guests experience every step of their journey. From mobile ordering to in-store kiosks and now AI-powered drive-thrus, the digital transformation is accelerating, fundamentally changing what customers expect from their visit.

This free report—a partnership with Intouch Insight—discovers where innovation is driving impact, where it still falls short, and what brands need to focus on next to stay ahead of the curve.