For ten years, QSR’s Top 50 Report has tracked the biggest shifts reshaping the quick-service restaurant landscape. The 2025 edition marks the first-ever QSR 50 Ten-Year Report—a comprehensive look at how the nation’s leading brands have grown and evolved over the past decade through technology, menu innovation, customer engagement, and market expansion.
Created in partnership with Klaviyo, this data-driven retrospective reveals how America’s most influential restaurant chains have navigated ten years of unprecedented change—from the digital delivery boom to the rise of loyalty ecosystems and AI-powered marketing.
Data Highlights From the Report
- Top 50 chains now generate over $350B in U.S. systemwide sales.
- Mobile orders account for 40%+ of total transactions across leading brands.
- Loyalty programs have doubled in adoption since 2015.
- AI-driven personalization is now the fastest-growing driver of repeat traffic.
Download the report to see how quick-service restaurants reinvented themselves over the past decade—and where the next wave of innovation will take them.
